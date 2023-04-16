Concern over undiagnosed cases of severe bowel condition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Concern over undiagnosed cases of severe bowel condition

By Press Association
More must be done to stop people suffering unnecessarily due to a lack of awareness about a severe bowel condition, a charity has warned.

Some 17,000 people are diagnosed with microscopic colitis each year in the UK but Guts UK believes the real figure could be a lot higher due to high rates of misdiagnosis and the complex way the condition is detected.

Unlike other inflammatory bowel diseases, microscopic colitis cannot be seen on a camera and requires a tissue sample to be taken from the bowel and examined under a microscope.

Because this step is not always completed, many are left undiagnosed, Guts UK said.

Experts have also suggested that people aren’t seeking help for symptoms because they are embarrassed or, if they do, they’re often misdiagnosed with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS).

The charity said that once diagnosed, there is an effective treatment for most people as it called for more to be done to improve diagnosis rates.

Microscopic colitis is a debilitating condition which leads to inflammation of the large bowel, it can cause symptoms including persistent watery diarrhoea, stomach pain, fatigue, urgency to go to the toilet and waking in the night to empty the bowel.

A previous study has shown that one-in-three patients with the condition were initially diagnosed with irritable bowel syndrome.

The charity said that previous estimates have suggested that some 67,000 people could be living with the condition in the UK, with more women thought be affected.

It said that, despite misdiagnoses, cases are on the rise – in the UK incidence rate of microscopic colitis in 2016 was twice that observed in 2009.

“It’s terribly sad that thousands of people are suffering with the debilitating symptoms of microscopic colitis,” said Julie Harrington, chief executive of Guts UK.

“Most people with the condition can be easily treated with a course of gut-specific steroids or with symptom-relieving medicines but getting a diagnosis is the first, essential step.

“People living with the condition but without the benefit of a correct diagnosis and effective treatments often can often feel very isolated due to the urgent nature of their symptoms and their need to be near to toilet facilities at all times.

“We know that this can also have a detrimental effect on their mental wellbeing.

“The rates of microscopic colitis are increasing and are likely to grow further as the population ages, so it’s crucial that we identify risk factors, provide specific training for healthcare providers, continue to raise awareness and invest in research to improve diagnosis and treatments.”

Chris Probert, professor of gastroenterology at the University of Liverpool, added: “Undiagnosed microscopic colitis can cause years of unnecessary suffering.

“The diarrhoea symptoms tend to be very severe and house-limiting, leading to considerable distress for patients.

“It’s not clear why cases of the condition are on the increase but it is likely to be due to a mixture of increased awareness of symptoms leading to more diagnoses and environmental factors such as a potential side effect of common prescription drugs such as some antidepressants.

“The good news is that effective treatments are available so people experiencing symptoms could benefit enormously by talking with their GP.”

One women, known only as Victoria, age 33 from London, was diagnosed with microscopic colitis last year.

“I spent 12 years living with undiagnosed microscopic colitis,” she said.

“On my worst days, I was going to the toilet 30 to 40 times per day and suffered from awful stomach cramps.

“I ended up becoming agoraphobic because I was so distressed. I went to the doctor again and again but it took me all these years to get a correct diagnosis. I even went to A&E but was told it was ‘just IBS’ and I was sent home with no treatment plan.

“The treatment I have received after getting my diagnosis has changed my life. I feel like I’ve regained some semblance of normal.”

Guts UK has created a new resource for patients to find out more about the condition.

