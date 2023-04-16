Conservationists set to begin creating England’s largest native woodland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Conservationists set to begin creating England’s largest native woodland

By Press Association
Snaizeholme in the Yorkshire Dales is part of the Woodland Trust’s plan to restore forests across the north of England (James Reader/Front Row Films/WTML/PA)
Snaizeholme in the Yorkshire Dales is part of the Woodland Trust's plan to restore forests across the north of England (James Reader/Front Row Films/WTML/PA)

Conservationists are hoping to create England’s biggest native woodland by planting 100,000 trees in the Yorkshire Dales.

Snaizeholme, near the town of Hawes, was covered in woodland centuries ago but the 561-hectare valley is now almost barren.

Across the Yorkshire Dales, total tree cover amounts to just 5%, the Woodland Trust said, with ancient woodland – the most beneficial for wildlife – making up just 1% of that cover.

The trust wants to raise £8 million for a decades-long programme that will see a restored forest providing habitat for threatened species such as woodland birds and black grouse.

Water channels at Snaizeholme
Planting trees and building leaky dams on hillside water channels will slow the flow of water and help to restore peatland habitats (James Reader/Front Row Films/WTML/PA)

By slowing the flow of water on the hillsides, trees can also improve the wetland environment, giving space for otters and kingfishers to thrive, while reducing the risk of flooding for residents nearby.

There is also a plan to plant trees next to an existing ancient woodland where red squirrels live, expanding their home, while dry stone walls currently in place will be maintained to offer shelter for small mammals and lizards, the trust said.

Planted trees will be mostly native broadleaved species such as alder, silver birch, downy birch, willow, aspen, rowan, hawthorn and blackthorn, with montane species on the higher slopes.

Al Nash, who is heading the project for the Woodland Trust, said: “I love the Dales but the one thing it lacks in many areas is an abundance of trees.

“Here we will be giving nature and biodiversity a big boost and creating a vibrant mosaic of habitats and a rare opportunity to create a sizeable wildlife haven for the north of England.

“Woodland birds will have a home here for the first time in centuries, and open scrub woodland should benefit endangered species like the black grouse.

“It’s clearly a wonderful opportunity to create something tangible in the Yorkshire Dales for the fight against climate change.

Dry stone walls Snaizeholme
Existing dry stone walls will be maintained as they provide shelter for small mammals and lizards (James Reader/Front Row Films/WTML/PA)

“The work we do here will restore an entire ecosystem, lock away carbon for years to come, help improve water quality and mitigate flooding in the area.”

The first phase of the planting will begin this weekend and has received funding from the White Rose Forest, the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs and corporate donors.

More trees than needed will be planted as not all will survive in the windswept, rainy upland valley.

They will be arranged at random and without plastic guards to help spur natural forest growth, the trust said.

The conservationists also plan to restore the area’s peatland by trapping water in the valley and allowing it to soak into the ground, which they said will slow the flow of water into the River Ure as well as being an important carbon sink and habitat.

Guy Thompson, director of the White Rose Forest, said: “We are delighted to see tree planting under way at Snaizeholme.

“This truly outstanding project will not only bring numerous benefits to the Dales and its communities but also demonstrates the continued commitment of the White Rose Forest to deliver landscape scale projects for natural flood management and nature recovery in Yorkshire.”

