G7 diplomats reject Chinese, North Korean and Russian aggression

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

G7 diplomats reject Chinese, North Korean and Russian aggression

By Press Association
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken talks with Japan’s Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi during the G7 meeting in Karuizawa (Kim Kyung-Hoon/AP/Pool)
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken talks with Japan’s Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi during the G7 meeting in Karuizawa (Kim Kyung-Hoon/AP/Pool)

Top diplomats from the Group of Seven wealthy democracies are pledging a tough stance over China’s increasing threats to Taiwan and North Korea’s unchecked tests of long-range missiles, while building momentum on ways to boost support for Ukraine and punish Russia for its invasion.

Russia’s war in Ukraine will consume much of the agenda on Monday as the envoys gather in the Japanese hot spring resort town of Karuizawa for the second day of talks meant to pave the way for action by G7 leaders when they meet in Hiroshima next month.

According to a Japanese summary, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi told his colleagues the world is at a “turning point” on the fighting in Ukraine and must “firmly reject unilateral attempts to change the status quo by force, and Russia’s aggression against Ukraine and its threats of the use of nuclear weapons”.

Japan US Blinken G7 Foreign Ministers
From left, the EU’s Enrique Mora, UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, Germany’s Annalena Baerbock, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Japan’s Yoshimasa Hayashi, Canada’s Melanie Joly, France’s Catherine Colonna and Italy’s Antonio Tajani (Andrew Harnik/AP/Pool)

For the American delegation, the meeting comes at a crucial moment in the world’s response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and efforts to deal with China, two issues that G7 ministers from Japan, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Canada, Italy and the European Union regard as potent challenges to the post-Second World War rules-based international order.

A senior US official traveling with Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters that the Biden administration’s goal for the talks is to shore up support for Ukraine, including a major initiative on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure launched at last year’s G7 gatherings in Germany, as well as to ensure the continued provision of military assistance to Kyiv.

Ramping up punishment against Russia for the conflict, particularly through economic and financial sanctions that were first threatened by the G7 in December 2021, before the invasion, will also be a priority, the official said.

Ukraine faces an important moment in coming weeks with Russia’s current offensive largely stalled and Ukraine preparing a counter-offensive.

The US official said there would be discussion about ways to deepen support for Ukraine’s long-term defence and deterrence capabilities. That might also improve Kyiv’s position for potential negotiations that could end the conflict on its terms.

The role of Japan – the only Asian member of the G7 – as chairman of this year’s talks provides an opportunity to discuss co-ordinated action on China.

Japan US Blinken G7 Foreign Ministers
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, and UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, right, at the G7 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Karuizawa, Japan (Andrew Harnik/AP/Pool)

Leaders and foreign ministers of G7 countries, most recently France and Germany, have recently concluded visits to China, and the diplomats in Karuizawa are expected to discuss their impressions of where the Chinese stand on numerous issues, including the war in Ukraine, North Korea, and Taiwan, which is a particular sore point in US-Chinese relations.

At a private working dinner on Sunday night which was the diplomats’ first formal meeting, Mr Hayashi urged continued dialogue with China on the many global challenges where participation from Beijing is seen as crucial. Among the Chinese interests that are intertwined with those of wealthy democracies are global trade, finance and climate efforts.

But the diplomats are also seeking to address China’s more aggressive recent stance in North-east Asia, where it has threatened Taiwan, the self-governing democracy that Beijing claims as its own.

Mr Hayashi told ministers that outside nations must continue “building a constructive and stable relationship, while also directly expressing our concerns and calling for China to act as a responsible member of the international community”, according to a summary of the closed-door dinner.

China recently sent planes and ships to simulate an encirclement of Taiwan. Beijing has also been rapidly adding nuclear warheads, taking a tougher line on its claim to the South China Sea and painting a scenario of impending confrontation.

The worry in Japan can be seen it its efforts in recent years to make a major break from its self-defence-only post-war principles, working to acquire pre-emptive strike capabilities and cruise missiles to counter growing threats.

Japan US Blinken G7 Foreign Ministers
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s trip to Beijing in February was postponed because of a Chinese spy balloon incident (Andrew Harnik/AP/Pool)

Mr Blinken had been due to visit Beijing in February, but the trip was postponed because of a Chinese spy balloon incident over US airspace and has yet to be rescheduled.

He briefly met China’s top diplomat, Wang Yi, on the sidelines of the Munich Security Forum, but high-level contacts between Washington and Beijing have become rare. Therefore, he will be seeking insight from his French and German counterparts on their interactions with the Chinese, the senior US official said.

Despite indications, notably comments from French President Emmanuel Macron, that the G7 is split over China, the official said there is shared concern among G7 nations over China’s actions. The official added that the foreign ministers will be discussing how to continue a co-ordinated approach to China.

North Korea is also a key area of worry for Japan and other neighbours in the region.

Since last year, Pyongyang has test-fired around 100 missiles, including intercontinental ballistic missiles which showed the potential of reaching the US mainland and a variety of other shorter-range weapons that threaten South Korea and Japan.

Mr Hayashi “expressed grave concern over North Korea’s launch of ballistic missiles with an unprecedented frequency and in unprecedented manners, including the launch in the previous week, and the G-7 Foreign Ministers strongly condemned North Korea’s repeated launches of ballistic missiles”, according to the summary.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police dealing with the incident in Kinnoull Street, Perth. Image: Stuart Cowper.
Large police presence and man taken to hospital as streets in Perth city centre…
2
A huge hole has been left in the front of the Carnoustie house.
Huge hole left in Carnoustie house after crash
3
Laura Moyes appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Drunken Perth pub boss caught driving home while more than five times limit
4
The 'snake' was discovered on Elgin Drive in Glenrothes. Image: Ali Hutton.
Residents shocked at ‘snake’ spotted hanging from wire in Glenrothes
5
The Arctic Bar was given a makeover by fans of the Sheffield four-piece back in 2006. Image: DC Thomson.
Did ‘mad’ graffiti at city bar bring Arctic Monkeys to Dundee?
6
CCTV from Crown-Inn break-in.
Masked raider makes off with charity tin during Monifieth pub break-in
7
Caroline Gray appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth Prison officer clocked driving down M90 at 112mph
8
Eastern Residences in Broughty Ferry. Image: DC Thomson
Water pouring into luxury Broughty Ferry flats just 6 years after owners moved in
9
Loganair chief executive Jonathan Hinkles.
Loganair: New direct Dundee flights to Heathrow Airport for first time
2
10
Jim Goodwin has made a solid start to life at United. Image: SNS
The form table that underlines Jim Goodwin impact as Dundee United steal a march…

More from The Courier

Keith Drive, Glenrothes. Image: Google Street View
Large police presence on Glenrothes street with officers in reported stand off
Police Scotland at the incident in Strathairlie Avenue, Arbroath. Image: Wallace Ferrier
Man due to appear in court following Arbroath 'disturbance'
Julie Mitchell with a box containing messages from friends and family at the party celebrating her life. Image: Paul Reid.
Dundee's Julie Mitchell receives special messages at party celebrating her life
The crash took place on the A94 by Castleton Croft. Image: Google Street View
Woman taken to hospital and man charged after crash in Eassie
The proposed AMTE Power factory at the former Michelin tyre factory site in Dundee. Image: AMTE Power.
Battery firm AMTE Power responds to fears £160m Dundee investment could be lured to…
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken talks with Japan’s Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi during the G7 meeting in Karuizawa (Kim Kyung-Hoon/AP/Pool)
Monday court round-up — Padlock in a sock and care home fire
One of the house types Muir Homes plan to build at Westfield. Image: Muir Homes
159-house Forfar plan facing refusal over 'significant design failings'
Alison Elliott with one of the donation boxes robbed.
Anger after honesty boxes broken into at popular Angus nature reserve
Kelty Hearts star Jamie Barjonas. Image: SNS.
EXCLUSIVE: Kelty Hearts duo top Raith Rovers transfer shortlist IF new investment goes through
Karen Ward holding wigs in a hair salon
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Return of Dundee hair salon is a symbol of city's strength

Editor's Picks

Most Commented