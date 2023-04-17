Myanmar’s military rulers free 3,000 prisoners in holiday gesture

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Myanmar’s military rulers free 3,000 prisoners in holiday gesture

By Press Association
Myanmar’s military government granted amnesty to more than 3,000 prisoners on Monday to mark the traditional lunar new year holiday (AP)
Myanmar’s military government granted amnesty to more than 3,000 prisoners on Monday to mark the traditional lunar new year holiday, but it was not immediately clear if those released included the thousands of political detainees locked up for opposing army rule.

State-run MRTV television reported that the State Administration Council, the ruling body created by the military after it seized power in 2021, had pardoned 3,113 prisoners, including 98 foreigners who will be deported. Mass prisoner releases are common on major holidays.

An official from Yangon’s Insein Prison said the number and names of people to be freed from the country’s largest penitentiary was not yet known. The releases began on Monday, but can sometimes take a few days to be completed.

Myanmar Prisoners Release
A bus carrying released prisoners leaves Insein Prison in Yangon (AP)

Some 17,460 political detainees, including Myanmar’s former civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi, were in detention as of last Wednesday, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, an independent organisation that keeps detailed tallies of arrests and casualties linked to the nation’s political conflicts.

Myanmar has been under military rule since February 1 2021, when its army ousted Ms Suu Kyi’s elected government. The takeover was met with massive non-violent resistance, which has since become a widespread armed struggle.

Urban guerrillas are active in major cities, and the loosely organised People’s Defence Forces, along with their allies in ethnic minority guerrilla groups, regularly strike military columns and outposts.

Civilians have borne the brunt of brutal military offensives in the countryside, including the use of artillery and air strikes, which have displaced more than a million people, causing a humanitarian crisis.

At least 3,240 civilians have been killed by the security forces since the military takeover, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners. Its tally does not include all casualties from combat.

Tun Kyi, a senior member of the Former Political Prisoners Society, said it is not known how many of the political prisoners will be among those released, if any, but any such action would be taken to burnish the image of the military government.

He said his group views such releases as trying to score political points, ease international pressure and seek to demonstrate the military’s legitimacy.

Myanmar Prisoners Release
Prisoners released from Insein Prison are welcomed by colleagues and family members in Yangon (AP)

This year’s celebrations of Thingyan, the new year holiday, drew smaller crowds than had gathered before the coronavirus pandemic and the 2021 takeover.

In big cities, the merrymaking involving the playful splashing of water took place at designated high-security pavilions.

Celebrations in most rural areas were muted, with many people heeding the call of opponents of military rule not to take part in the military-planned activities.

During the holiday, which officially extends for nine days but has state-sponsored gatherings for just four, the violent struggle between the army and pro-democracy forces continued.

There were armed clashes in the countryside and small bombings of the official military-sponsored pavilions in several towns and cities. The number of casualties was unclear.

The country’s military leader, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, did not touch on the country’s extended political crisis in a new year speech broadcast on Monday.

He said the economy, which faced difficulties in 2021, rebounded last year from contraction to nearly 3% growth.

The manufacturing sector showed improvement and border trade was reopened in 2022, and businesses were able to resume operations, he said.

“I fully believe that if the people work hard to export more products, this year the economic growth will be better than previous years,” he said.

