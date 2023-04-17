Man accused of stabbing nine-year-old girl to death ‘unfit to stand trial’

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man accused of murdering a nine-year-old girl has been declared unfit to stand trial.

Deividas Skebas allegedly stabbed Lilia Valutyte in Fountain Lane, Boston, Lincolnshire, at about 6.20pm last July 28.

At a hearing at Lincoln Crown Court, Judge Simon Hirst said the 23-year-old is not fit to enter a plea or stand trial.

Lilia’s loved ones said they ‘had four corners and now one is gone’ after the schoolgirl died (Lincolnshire Police/PA)

Instead, a trial of the facts, to be heard at the same court, has been scheduled for July 10.

Skebas, of Thorold Street, Boston, was not at Monday morning’s hearing.

A trial of the facts is where the prosecution sets out the case in front of a jury but the defendant does not have to play a part in proceedings or be present in court.

The jury then decides if the defendant committed the alleged offence, though their conclusion cannot result in a criminal conviction.