Man accused of stabbing nine-year-old girl to death 'unfit to stand trial' By Press Association April 17 2023, 11.34am

Deividas Skebas arriving at Lincoln Crown Court for an earlier hearing (Joe Giddens/PA)

A man accused of murdering a nine-year-old girl has been declared unfit to stand trial. Deividas Skebas allegedly stabbed Lilia Valutyte in Fountain Lane, Boston, Lincolnshire, at about 6.20pm last July 28. At a hearing at Lincoln Crown Court, Judge Simon Hirst said the 23-year-old is not fit to enter a plea or stand trial.

Lilia's loved ones said they 'had four corners and now one is gone' after the schoolgirl died (Lincolnshire Police/PA)

Instead, a trial of the facts, to be heard at the same court, has been scheduled for July 10. Skebas, of Thorold Street, Boston, was not at Monday morning's hearing. A trial of the facts is where the prosecution sets out the case in front of a jury but the defendant does not have to play a part in proceedings or be present in court. The jury then decides if the defendant committed the alleged offence, though their conclusion cannot result in a criminal conviction.