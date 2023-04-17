Vladimir Coufal: West Ham found way to hurt Arsenal in draw that dents title bid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Vladimir Coufal: West Ham found way to hurt Arsenal in draw that dents title bid

By Press Association
Arsenal slipped up again in the title race (John Walton/PA)
Arsenal slipped up again in the title race (John Walton/PA)

Vladimir Coufal revealed West Ham found a way to “hurt” Arsenal after putting another dent in their Premier League title bid.

The Hammers, still embroiled in the relegation battle, fell two goals behind against the leaders after just 10 minutes.

But Said Benrahma’s penalty and Jarrod Bowen’s volley – either side of a missed spot-kick by Bukayo Saka – secured an unlikely 2-2 draw as the Gunners slipped up in the title race again.

West Ham United v Chelsea – Premier League – London Stadium
Vladimir Coufal helped West Ham snatch a point (Mike Egerton/PA)

“It was an unbelievable team performance,” said Czech right-back Coufal.

“We were 2-0 down against one of the best teams in the world and it’s finished 2-2 so I am very grateful for every person from our team.

“We were 2-0 down with nothing to lose and there was one situation where we pressed them and suddenly the crowd pushed us. We turned the game, we scored and we were pushing, pushing, pushing.

“Suddenly, we were 2-2 and it was perfect. From this situation we found it is possible to play against them, it is possible to press them, it is possible to hurt them. We did it and we have to play like this from the beginning.

“For us, it’s very important that we’re not in the relegation zone. We go step-by-step, game-by-game.

“It’s important we are four points clear but we have to keep going like this until the end of the season.”

Goals from Gabriel Jesus and Martin Odegaard had put Arsenal in control but for the second game running they blew a 2-0 lead, having been pegged back at Liverpool last weekend.

Their lead at the top of the table is now down to four points over Manchester City, who have a game in hand.

West Ham United v Arsenal – Premier League – London Stadium
Bukayo Saka fired his penalty wide (Adam Davy/PA)

“Once again, the three points were in our hands,” Jesus told the club website.

“Obviously the game is 90 minutes, it’s not 20. As a team, we have to raise the level and come back to our principles.

“We know our strength, we know what we can do. Where we want to attack the opponent, in the first 10 to 20 minutes we did so good, after that we dropped our level and that obviously cannot happen if you want to fight for the title.”

