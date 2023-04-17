Three killed as freak storm in Thailand capsizes fishing boats

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A freak storm in southern Thailand capsized a dozen fishing boats and killed at least three people, but more than 100 others who were also at sea have been accounted for, officials said on Monday.

Seven people were injured when the sudden storm off the coast of Nakhon Si Thammarat province on Sunday morning caused the fishing boats to capsize and damaged dozens of others in the Gulf of Thailand.

No-one was reported missing among the 149 people on 61 boats, the provincial Public Relations Department said.

One of the survivors, Somkid Maneewong, said his boat encountered a wave about 13ft (4m) high about an hour after leaving shore.

He told TV Channel 3 that he and his 31-year-old son tried to swim to safety but strong currents eventually tired his son out and he died.

He said he was surprised by the winds and currents so strong he “could not control the boat”.

The provincial disaster prevention agency published an announcement warning small fishing boats against going to sea until Monday, but it was issued on Sunday afternoon, after Somkid’s and other boats had already encountered the storm.

The disaster agency said 10 provinces had been affected by the storm, including Nakhon Si Thammarat and Surat Thani in the south, where officials reported a large private ferry was damaged while docked on Sunday after a strong wave sent it crashing into the pier. There were no casualties.