Unionism needs to ‘give itself a shake’ over Stormont return – Gerry Adams

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Unionism needs to ‘give itself a shake’ over Stormont return – Gerry Adams

By Press Association
Former taoiseach Bertie Ahern (right) watches on as former Sinn Fein president Gerry Adams speaks to the media (Liam McBurney/PA)
Former taoiseach Bertie Ahern (right) watches on as former Sinn Fein president Gerry Adams speaks to the media (Liam McBurney/PA)

Unionism needs to “give itself a shake” as part of efforts to restore government at Stormont, former Sinn Fein leader Gerry Adams has said.

Mr Adams joined former taoiseach Bertie Ahern and Tony Blair’s one-time chief of staff Jonathan Powell for a press conference at the Agreement 25 conference, marking the anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement in Belfast.

All three spoke of their hopes the Stormont powersharing institutions would return, with Mr Ahern imploring parties to sit down together.

Mr Adams said he would be loathe to tamper with the institutions of the Good Friday Agreement, which helped to deliver peace to Northern Ireland in 1998.

Good Friday Agreement 25th Anniversary
Former Sinn Fein president Gerry Adams said he wanted to see Stormont return (Liam McBurney/PA)

He added: “There may be some possibility of looking at all of this in the time ahead but the first thing is to get the institutions back in place.

“I’m fairly mindful that there are huge challenges in all of this.”

He added: “I think that unionism needs to give itself a shake, generally speaking.

“They might be opposed to what is going on but we now have a way of being opposed to each other peacefully.

“Get into the institutions and then argue it out, revise, review, whatever you want, but in the first place go to where you were sent by the electorate.”

The Stormont Assembly and Executive are currently not operating as part of a DUP protest against post-Brexit trading arrangements.

Good Friday Agreement 25th Anniversary
Former taoiseach Bertie Ahern listening to the speakers during the three-day international conference at Queen’s University Belfast (Niall Carson/PA)

Mr Ahern said: “I think the single most important thing is people need to sit down and just agree how they are going to do it.

“We dealt with huge issues, we were trying to deal with the constitutional issues, trying to set up the institutions, reforming the old RUC … demilitarising Northern Ireland, changing all the legislation that was there because of years of the conflict.

“Now what you need is to find a mechanism where the institutions can set up and then I think there should be discussion, whether you call it review or not, of how to make sure they don’t come down again except when their term of office is fulfilled.

“That requires parties to sit down, mainly the DUP but I’m sure other parties are all willing to help them to get across that road.

“The sooner the better. The one thing that concerns me is that status quos don’t work.”

He added: “You can’t wait around forever. You can’t have elections to institutions a year ago and then nothing happens.”

Good Friday Agreement 25th Anniversary
(left to right) Former Sinn Fein president Gerry Adams, former taioseach Bertie Ahern and Jonathan Powell (Liam McBurney/PA)

Mr Powell said current efforts to restore the powersharing institutions were a “repair job” which had been caused by Brexit.

He said: “The problem wasn’t the Good Friday Agreement, the problem wasn’t the St Andrews Agreement, the problem was Brexit.

“It put a coach and horses through that, what is going on now is a repair process.

“I don’t think you can blame it on St Andrews or anything else.”

Mr Powell added: “It is about having the political will to go ahead and get these institutions up and running.

“The DUP have not said no (to the Windsor Framework), they are still looking at it.

“Hopefully they will say yes and we will get the institutions up and running.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police dealing with the incident in Kinnoull Street, Perth. Image: Stuart Cowper.
Large police presence and man taken to hospital as streets in Perth city centre…
2
A huge hole has been left in the front of the Carnoustie house.
Huge hole left in Carnoustie house after crash
3
Laura Moyes appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Drunken Perth pub boss caught driving home while more than five times limit
4
The 'snake' was discovered on Elgin Drive in Glenrothes. Image: Ali Hutton.
Residents shocked at ‘snake’ spotted hanging from wire in Glenrothes
5
The Arctic Bar was given a makeover by fans of the Sheffield four-piece back in 2006. Image: DC Thomson.
Did ‘mad’ graffiti at city bar bring Arctic Monkeys to Dundee?
6
CCTV from Crown-Inn break-in.
Masked raider makes off with charity tin during Monifieth pub break-in
7
Caroline Gray appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth Prison officer clocked driving down M90 at 112mph
8
Eastern Residences in Broughty Ferry. Image: DC Thomson
Water pouring into luxury Broughty Ferry flats just 6 years after owners moved in
9
Loganair chief executive Jonathan Hinkles.
Loganair: New direct Dundee flights to Heathrow Airport for first time
2
10
Jim Goodwin has made a solid start to life at United. Image: SNS
The form table that underlines Jim Goodwin impact as Dundee United steal a march…

More from The Courier

Police in riot gear arrive at the scene. Image: David Wardle
Large police presence on Glenrothes street with officers in reported stand off
Police Scotland at the incident in Strathairlie Avenue, Arbroath. Image: Wallace Ferrier
Man due to appear in court following Arbroath 'disturbance'
Julie Mitchell with a box containing messages from friends and family at the party celebrating her life. Image: Paul Reid.
Dundee's Julie Mitchell receives special messages at party celebrating her life
The crash took place on the A94 by Castleton Croft. Image: Google Street View
Woman taken to hospital and man charged after crash in Eassie
The proposed AMTE Power factory at the former Michelin tyre factory site in Dundee. Image: AMTE Power.
Battery firm AMTE Power responds to fears £160m Dundee investment could be lured to…
Former taoiseach Bertie Ahern (right) watches on as former Sinn Fein president Gerry Adams speaks to the media (Liam McBurney/PA)
Monday court round-up — Padlock in a sock and care home fire
One of the house types Muir Homes plan to build at Westfield. Image: Muir Homes
159-house Forfar plan facing refusal over 'significant design failings'
Alison Elliott with one of the donation boxes robbed.
Anger after honesty boxes broken into at popular Angus nature reserve
Kelty Hearts star Jamie Barjonas. Image: SNS.
EXCLUSIVE: Kelty Hearts duo top Raith Rovers transfer shortlist IF new investment goes through
Karen Ward holding wigs in a hair salon
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Return of Dundee hair salon is a symbol of city's strength

Editor's Picks

Most Commented