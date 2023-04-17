Italy pushes on with migrants crackdown as hundreds land in Sicily after rescue

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Italy pushes on with migrants crackdown as hundreds land in Sicily after rescue

By Press Association
Italy’s right-wing government pressed ahead with plans to crack down on migrants as hundreds arrived at a Sicilian port on Monday after being rescued by the coast guard (Salvatore Cavalli/AP)
Italy’s right-wing government pressed ahead with plans to crack down on migrants as hundreds arrived at a Sicilian port on Monday after being rescued by the coast guard (Salvatore Cavalli/AP)

Italy’s right-wing government pressed ahead with plans to crack down on migrants as hundreds arrived at a Sicilian port on Monday after being rescued by the coast guard.

Dozens more were taken on board a charity boat from an unseaworthy vessel operated by smugglers, while others came ashore unaided.

This week, the Senate is due to take up proposed legislation put forward by the government of far-right premier Giorgia Meloni which aims to make it harder for migrants to gain temporary permission to stay in Italy.

Coalition ally Matteo Salvini, who leads the anti-migrant League party, wants the country to eliminate a status known as “special protection” for many of the tens of thousands of migrants who have come ashore in Italy for years now on board smugglers’ boats launched from Libya, Tunisia, Turkey and other places.

That status allows migrants who are unlikely to win refugee status to stay in Italy for two years, pending renewal. During this time, they can work legally and rent housing.

Italy Migration
The Italian coast guard ship Peluso enters the harbour of Catania, Sicily, with some 300 migrants saved from the sea (Salvatore Cavalli/AP)

Mr Salvini claims the possibility of “special protection” acts as a “pull factor”, encouraging migrants to leave their homelands in Africa, the Middle East and Asia.

Many of the migrants are fleeing poverty or a lack of decent jobs in sub-Saharan Africa, northern Africa, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Egypt.

While Ms Meloni has said she would like to see that status eliminated, politicians from another coalition party, Silvio Berlusconi’s conservative Forza Italia, have indicated they could push for the time to be slashed from two years to six months.

“It’s not so much a question of numbers, but of (sending) a signal of severity that we want to give,” prominent Forza Italia senator Maurizio Gasparri was quoted as saying in Corriere della Sera on Monday.

The number of migrants arriving this spring has risen relentlessly.

A coast guard boat with about 200 migrants on board pulled into the harbour in Catania, Sicily, early on Monday.

They were among some 600 migrants rescued by the coast guard during the weekend in Malta’s search-and-rescue sector of the Mediterranean. For years, humanitarian groups have lamented that Maltese authorities often ignore distress calls from foundering migrant vessels.

The others arrived in Catania late on Sunday on board a vessel operated by Frontex, the European Union’s border protection agency.

Also on Sunday, an Italian naval vessel took some 300 rescued migrants to another Sicilian port, Augusta, Italian media said.

Italy Migration
Migrants rescued from the sea disembark from the Italian coast guard ship Peluso in Catania, Sicily (Salvatore Cavalli/AP)

Fifty-five migrants arrived on the island of Lampedusa after being rescued by a humanitarian vessel over the weekend.

Separately, residents of the tiny tourist and fishing island, closer to Tunisia than to the Italian mainland, spotted several migrants, who apparently reached Lampedusa without the need for rescue, walking on a beach.

By Sunday night, the centre which shelters migrants on Lampedusa was holding nearly 800 people, nearly double its supposed capacity.

The migrants are accommodated there before being transferred elsewhere in Italy while their claims for asylum are processed.

Government authorities were arranging for ferries to take some to Sicily or the mainland to help ease overcrowding.

Ms Meloni’s government last week declared a six-month national state of emergency to help cope with the influx of migrants, mainly by shortening the time need to fund or erect new housing or repatriation centres for those losing asylum bids.

By Monday, roughly 33,000 migrants had arrived in the year to date, compared with about 8,500 in the same period in each of the last two years.

On Sunday, interior ministry official Valerio Valenti, who heads an immigration office, was appointed as the commissioner to lead the emergency response.

The governors of four left-led regions immediately refused to back the appointment, indicating they would not work with whatever his plans would be to open new housing or repatriation centres.

Among the regions is Emilia-Romagna, which has accepted the highest number of migrants in Italy after Lombardy, another northern region.

How their pushback will affect Mr Valenti’s efficiency was not immediately clear.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police dealing with the incident in Kinnoull Street, Perth. Image: Stuart Cowper.
Large police presence and man taken to hospital as streets in Perth city centre…
2
A huge hole has been left in the front of the Carnoustie house.
Huge hole left in Carnoustie house after crash
3
Laura Moyes appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Drunken Perth pub boss caught driving home while more than five times limit
4
The 'snake' was discovered on Elgin Drive in Glenrothes. Image: Ali Hutton.
Residents shocked at ‘snake’ spotted hanging from wire in Glenrothes
5
The Arctic Bar was given a makeover by fans of the Sheffield four-piece back in 2006. Image: DC Thomson.
Did ‘mad’ graffiti at city bar bring Arctic Monkeys to Dundee?
6
CCTV from Crown-Inn break-in.
Masked raider makes off with charity tin during Monifieth pub break-in
7
Caroline Gray appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth Prison officer clocked driving down M90 at 112mph
8
Eastern Residences in Broughty Ferry. Image: DC Thomson
Water pouring into luxury Broughty Ferry flats just 6 years after owners moved in
9
Loganair chief executive Jonathan Hinkles.
Loganair: New direct Dundee flights to Heathrow Airport for first time
2
10
Jim Goodwin has made a solid start to life at United. Image: SNS
The form table that underlines Jim Goodwin impact as Dundee United steal a march…

More from The Courier

Keith Drive, Glenrothes. Image: Google Street View
Large police presence on Glenrothes street with officers in reported stand off
Police Scotland at the incident in Strathairlie Avenue, Arbroath. Image: Wallace Ferrier
Man due to appear in court following Arbroath 'disturbance'
Julie Mitchell with a box containing messages from friends and family at the party celebrating her life. Image: Paul Reid.
Dundee's Julie Mitchell receives special messages at party celebrating her life
The crash took place on the A94 by Castleton Croft. Image: Google Street View
Woman taken to hospital and man charged after crash in Eassie
The proposed AMTE Power factory at the former Michelin tyre factory site in Dundee. Image: AMTE Power.
Battery firm AMTE Power responds to fears £160m Dundee investment could be lured to…
Italy’s right-wing government pressed ahead with plans to crack down on migrants as hundreds arrived at a Sicilian port on Monday after being rescued by the coast guard (Salvatore Cavalli/AP)
Monday court round-up — Padlock in a sock and care home fire
One of the house types Muir Homes plan to build at Westfield. Image: Muir Homes
159-house Forfar plan facing refusal over 'significant design failings'
Alison Elliott with one of the donation boxes robbed.
Anger after honesty boxes broken into at popular Angus nature reserve
Kelty Hearts star Jamie Barjonas. Image: SNS.
EXCLUSIVE: Kelty Hearts duo top Raith Rovers transfer shortlist IF new investment goes through
Karen Ward holding wigs in a hair salon
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Return of Dundee hair salon is a symbol of city's strength

Editor's Picks

Most Commented