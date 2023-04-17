Royals from across the globe expected at palace reception on eve of coronation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Royals from across the globe expected at palace reception on eve of coronation

By Press Association
Princess Beatrix of The Netherlands (PA)
Princess Beatrix of The Netherlands (PA)

The eve of the King’s Coronation will be marked by a glittering Buckingham Palace reception attended by foreign royalty.

Princess Beatrix, the former queen of the Netherlands, has confirmed her attendance at the event, expected to be hosted by Charles, alongside her granddaughter and heir to the Dutch throne Catharina-Amalia, the Princess of Orange.

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands will not be among the guests, who are likely to include British royalty and presidents and prime ministers from across the globe, but will be at Westminster Abbey to see Charles crowned on May 6.

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands visit Ireland
King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima have confirmed they will attend Charles’ coronation (Brian Lawless/PA)

US president Joe Biden is not travelling to the UK for the coronation, but First Lady Jill Biden will represent America.

The Duke of Sussex, who has a troubled relationship with Charles, will be among the guests to see his fathered crowned – but his appearance at the palace reception will be open to speculation.

The Royal House of the Netherlands confirmed the attendance of the Dutch monarch and his wife on its official website.

A statement read: “His Majesty King Willem-Alexander and Her Majesty Queen Maxima will attend the coronation ceremony of Their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla of the United Kingdom at Westminster Abbey on Saturday May 6 2023.

“Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrix of the Netherlands and Her Royal Highness Catharina-Amalia, the Princess of Orange, will attend a reception at Buckingham Palace on May 5 on the eve of the coronation.”

King hosts Sudanese community
Charles will be crowned on May 6 (Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror)

Kings and queens from overseas – many of whom are related to the British royal family – are traditionally invited to a reception ahead of major events like royal weddings and funerals.

Charles hosted a reception for world leaders and foreign kings and queens on the eve of the Queen’s funeral last September and was joined by the Queen Consort, the Prince and Princess of Wales and the Princess Royal.

Among the guests at the sombre Buckingham Palace event were France’s president Emmanuel Macron and King Abdullah II and Queen Rania of Jordan, King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain and King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden.

