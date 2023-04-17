Nurse accused of baby murders weeps in the dock

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nurse accused of baby murders weeps in the dock

By Press Association
Court artist sketch of Lucy Letby appearing in the dock at Manchester Crown Court where she is charged with the murder of seven babies and the attempted murder of another 10 (Elizabeth Cook/PA)
Court artist sketch of Lucy Letby appearing in the dock at Manchester Crown Court where she is charged with the murder of seven babies and the attempted murder of another 10 (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

A nurse accused of multiple murders of babies wept in the dock as photographs of her bedroom were shown in court.

Lucy Letby, 33, cried as the images were displayed during her trial at Manchester Crown Court.

She was first arrested in July 2018 on suspicion of attacking infants in her care – two years after she worked her last shift at the Countess of Chester Hospital’s neonatal unit.

Letby was moved by health chiefs to the hospital’s risk and patient safety office after consultants raised concerns about her “common link” to numerous collapses of patients at the unit.

Lucy Letby court case
Lucy Letby’s murder trial is taking place at Manchester Crown Court (Steve Allen/PA)

She denies murdering seven babies and attempting to murder 10 others between June 2015 and June 2016.

On Monday, jurors were told the defendant was first arrested at her three-bedroom property in Westbourne Road, Chester, at 6am on July 3 2018.

A distressed Letby wiped away tears as photographs of her bedroom – taken by a crime scene investigator – appeared on screen in court.

On the bedroom walls there were two framed pictures containing the slogans Shine Like A Diamond and Leave Sparkles Wherever You Go.

Two teddy bears were positioned on an unmade double bed while among items on the floor were a red suitcase, a large burgundy handbag and a small black handbag, the court heard.

Prosecutor Philip Astbury said three handwritten notes were recovered by police from one of the handbags.

The notes contained closely written words which filled the pages and included declarations of love for a doctor colleague, who cannot be identified for legal reasons.

Next to his name was “I loved you” and “my best friend”.

Also contained in the notes were the words “Help Me”, “I Can’t Do This Any More” and “How Can Life Be This Way”.

Jurors were told that a 2016 diary was recovered from a chest of drawers.

A reference to “twins” was recorded for April 8, the date of birth for two twin boys the Crown say Letby attempted to murder, the court heard.

On April 9 a note stating “twin resus” was made.

Further entries on June 23, 24 and 25 included initial letters which the Crown say related to three other babies, including two triplet boys, that Letby allegedly attacked on those dates following her return from a holiday to Ibiza.

Mr Astbury said a green Post-it note, shown to jurors at the start of Letby’s trial, was found inside the diary.

Part of the note read “I don’t deserve to live. I killed them on purpose because I’m not good enough to care for them”, “I am a horrible evil person” and in capital letters “I am evil I did this”.

An A4-size piece of paper containing similarly jumbled handwritten notes was also found in the diary, the court heard.

One sentence read: “I killed them. I don’t know if I killed them. Maybe I did. Maybe this is down to me.”

The words “kill me” written in bold and circled could also be seen.

Other words appearing on the A4 paper were “foreign objects”, “slander”, “tired”, “crime number”, “diagnosis compromised”, “risk factors” and, repeatedly, “help me”.

Post-it note recovered during police search
A note found in a police search of the home of Lucy Letby, which read: ‘I am evil I did this’ in capital letters (Crown Prosecution Service/PA)

In his opening speech, Ben Myers KC, defending, told jurors the Post-it note was the “anguished outpouring of a young woman”.

He added Letby was at the time “in fear and despair when she realises the enormity of what’s being said about her, in the moment, to herself”.

Underneath her bed an Ibiza bag for life was found which contained four shift handover sheets for the dates of June 23, June 24, June 25 and June 28 2016, the court heard.

Also in the bag was her NHS “registered children’s nurse” work badge, jurors heard.

A Morrisons shopping bag recovered from the bedroom contained 31 handover sheets, a blood gas reading for a child she allegedly attacked and a paper towel containing handwritten resuscitation notes.

Searches also took place on July 3 2018 at Letby’s parents’ home in Hereford and at the defendant’s workplace at the hospital’s risk and patient safety office.

An annual leave request form from Letby – covered with untidily written jumbled words – was found in a blue folder of papers during the office search, the court heard.

Hearts were doodled on the form along with random words “Tigger”, “Smudge”, “Bergerac” and “Help Me”.

Sentences scrawled across the form included “I trusted you with everything and loved you”, “I really can’t do this any more, I just want life to be as it was,” “I want to be happy in the job that I loved…,. really don’t belong anywhere, I’m a problem to those who do know me and it would be much easier for everyone if I just went away”.

Letby was re-arrested at her parents’ home on June 10 2019 and November 11 2020, the court heard.

A search of the garage at the Westbourne Road property on June 10 revealed another handwritten note found in a black bin bag.

Phrases on that note included “killing me softly”, “broken hearted” and “no-one will ever know what happened or why”.

Six pages of medical notes of children unrelated to the trial were found at her parents’ home on the same date.

A total of 257 handover sheets were recovered during searches in the investigation, of which 21 included the names of babies she is alleged to have harmed.

Letby denies all the allegations.

