Full list of rescheduled hospital appointments in England since strikes began

Nearly half a million hospital appointments and procedures in England have been rescheduled due to strike action since December 2022.
Here is a full list of the data, which has been published by NHS England.
The figures are broken down by inpatient procedures and outpatient appointments, as well as showing the total.
– December 15 & 20 2022 (strike action by nurses in England)
4,567 inpatient procedures, 25,009 outpatient appointments, 29,576 total
– December 21 2022 (ambulance workers in England)
559 inpatient, 4,292 outpatient, 4,851 total
– January 11 2023 (ambulance workers in England)
109 inpatient, 957 outpatient, 1,066 total
– January 18-19 2023 (nurses in England)
5,149 inpatient, 22,677 outpatient, 27,826 total
– January 23 2023 (ambulance workers in England)
318 inpatient, 902 outpatient, 1,220 total
– January 24 2023 (ambulance workers in north-west England)
2 inpatient, 58 outpatient, 60 total
– January 26 2023 (physiotherapists in England)
3 inpatient, 2,257 outpatient, 2,260 total
– February 6-7 2023 (nurses in England)
7,704 inpatient, 35,193 outpatient, 42,897 total
– February 9 2023 (physiotherapists in England)
245 inpatient, 1,287 outpatient, 1,532 total
– February 10 2023 (ambulance workers in parts of England)
49 inpatient, 273 outpatient, 322 total
– February 17 2023 (ambulance workers in West Midlands)
0 inpatient, 33 outpatient, 33 total
– February 20 2023 (ambulance workers in parts of England)
11 inpatient, 84 outpatient, 95 total
– March 13-15 2023 (junior doctors in England)
17,866 inpatient, 157,256 outpatient, 175,122 total
– April 11-15 2023 (junior doctors in England)
20,470 inpatient, 175,755 outpatient, 196,225 total
– Total since December 15 2022
57,052 inpatient, 426,033 outpatient, 483,085 total