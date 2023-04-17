Carlo Ancelotti: Chelsea will see Real Madrid tie as opportunity to save season By Press Association April 17 2023, 8.12pm Share Carlo Ancelotti: Chelsea will see Real Madrid tie as opportunity to save season Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/news/uk-world/4312615/carlo-ancelotti-chelsea-will-see-real-madrid-tie-as-opportunity-to-save-season/ Copy Link Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti (John Walton/PA) Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[subtitle]] Email address Password Show Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number. [[list_checkbox_text]] [[button_text]] By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy Or sign up with Facebook Google Complete Registration Check mark A check mark indicating successful registration. Registration complete Thank you for registering! A confirmation email has been sent to Back to [[site_name]]