Ex-leader Angela Merkel decorated with highest German honour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Ex-leader Angela Merkel decorated with highest German honour

By Press Association
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, left, presents the Grand Cross of the Order of Merit of the Federal Republic of Germany in a special design to former chancellor Angela Merkel during a reception at Bellevue Palace in Berlin, Germany (Markus Schreiber/AP)
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, left, presents the Grand Cross of the Order of Merit of the Federal Republic of Germany in a special design to former chancellor Angela Merkel during a reception at Bellevue Palace in Berlin, Germany (Markus Schreiber/AP)

Former chancellor Angela Merkel has been decorated with Germany’s highest possible honour in recognition of her near-record 16 years at the helm of the country.

President Frank-Walter Steinmeier bestowed the Grand Cross of the Order of Merit for special achievement on the four-term chancellor, who became only the third ex-leader to receive that level of distinction.

The other two were Konrad Adenauer, West Germany’s first leader, and Helmut Kohl, who led Germany to reunification.

“For 16 years, you served Germany – with ambition, with wisdom, with passion,” Mr Steinmeier told Mrs Merkel and a group of guests – handpicked by Mrs Merkel herself – in his laudatory speech at the president’s residence, Bellevue Palace, in Berlin.

Former German chancellor Angela Merkel speaks after she received the Grand Cross of the Order of Merit of the Federal Republic of Germany in a special design from German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, during a reception at Bellevue Palace in Berlin, Germany
Former German chancellor Angela Merkel speaks after receiving the Grand Cross of the Order of Merit of the Federal Republic of Germany in a special design from German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier at Bellevue Palace in Berlin (Markus Schreiber/AP)

“For 16 long years, you worked for freedom and democracy, for our country and the wellbeing of its people. Tirelessly and sometimes to the limits of your physical strength,” Mr Steinmeier added.

Mrs Merkel, 68, was the first woman to lead Germany and the first chancellor who grew up behind the Iron Curtain in communist East Germany.

“You were not only the first woman in the chancellery,” the president said.

“With your chancellorship, you ensured that a woman at the head of government, that female power too, will forever be a matter of course in our country.”

Mrs Merkel stepped down in December 2021 with a well-regarded record of leading Europe’s biggest economy through a series of crises, including the global financial crisis, the eurozone debt crisis and the Covid-19 pandemic.

She did not seek a fifth term and ended her tenure as post-Second World War Germany’s second-longest serving leader, 10 days short of one-time mentor Mr Kohl’s record.

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, second left, and his wife Elke Buedenbender, left, pose with former chancellor Angela Merkel, second right, and her husband Joachim Sauer, right, during a reception to honour Mrs Merkel with the Grand Cross of the Order of Merit of the Federal Republic of Germany in a special design at Bellevue Palace in Berlin, Germany
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, second left, and his wife Elke Buedenbender, left, with former chancellor Angela Merkel, second right, and her husband Joachim Sauer, right (Markus Schreiber/AP)

Mr Steinmeier praised Mrs Merkel for “three outstanding skills”.

“First, your insistence on facts and your willingness to cut through the facts. Second, your art of negotiation and your ability to compromise. And third, your firmness, your unwaveringness, with which you upheld very fundamental principles of our state,” Mr Steinmeier said.

However, he added, “for good politics you need something else – and that’s confidence”.

“At your farewell ceremony, you called it the ‘cheerfulness in your heart’. I wish you that you always keep this cheerfulness in your heart.”

In a short response after Mr Steinmeier’s speech, Mrs Merkel thanked the many different people who helped her along the four terms of her chancellorship – including some of those who attended the ceremony such as her husband, Joachim Sauer, her longtime spokesman Steffen Seibert, many political companions and advisers, and even former German national football coach Juergen Klinsmann.

German former football player and national team coach Juergen Klinsmann arrives for a reception to honour former chancellor Angela Merkel with the Grand Cross of the Order of Merit of the Federal Republic of Germany in a special design at Bellevue Palace in Berlin, Germany
German former football player and national team coach Juergen Klinsmann arrives for a reception to honour former chancellor Angela Merkel (Markus Schreiber/AP)

“Quite a lot of people are part of it when you are chancellor for 16 years,” Mrs Merkel said.

“I can now only say thank you and simply say I have had many very, very good experiences.”

Mrs Merkel’s legacy has attracted increasingly critical scrutiny since her departure, largely because of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

She has staunchly defended her diplomatic efforts, saying that a much-criticised 2015 peace deal for eastern Ukraine bought Kyiv precious time.

She has also been unapologetic about her government’s decisions to buy large quantities of natural gas from Russia, Germany’s primary gas supplier when she left office, saying last year that “from the perspective of that time” those decisions made sense.

Mrs Merkel has kept a relatively low profile since stepping down and has stayed out of the current political fray.

Her successor, Olaf Scholz, also attended Monday’s ceremony.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police dealing with the incident in Kinnoull Street, Perth. Image: Stuart Cowper.
Large police presence and man taken to hospital as streets in Perth city centre…
2
A huge hole has been left in the front of the Carnoustie house.
Huge hole left in Carnoustie house after crash
3
Laura Moyes appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Drunken Perth pub boss caught driving home while more than five times limit
4
The 'snake' was discovered on Elgin Drive in Glenrothes. Image: Ali Hutton.
Residents shocked at ‘snake’ spotted hanging from wire in Glenrothes
5
The Arctic Bar was given a makeover by fans of the Sheffield four-piece back in 2006. Image: DC Thomson.
Did ‘mad’ graffiti at city bar bring Arctic Monkeys to Dundee?
6
CCTV from Crown-Inn break-in.
Masked raider makes off with charity tin during Monifieth pub break-in
7
Caroline Gray appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth Prison officer clocked driving down M90 at 112mph
8
Eastern Residences in Broughty Ferry. Image: DC Thomson
Water pouring into luxury Broughty Ferry flats just 6 years after owners moved in
9
Loganair chief executive Jonathan Hinkles.
Loganair: New direct Dundee flights to Heathrow Airport for first time
2
10
Jim Goodwin has made a solid start to life at United. Image: SNS
The form table that underlines Jim Goodwin impact as Dundee United steal a march…

More from The Courier

Police in riot gear arrive at the scene. Image: David Wardle
Large police presence on Glenrothes street amid 'stand-off'
Police Scotland at the incident in Strathairlie Avenue, Arbroath. Image: Wallace Ferrier
Man to appear in court after Arbroath 'disturbance'
Julie Mitchell with a box containing messages from friends and family at the party celebrating her life. Image: Paul Reid.
Dundee's Julie Mitchell receives special messages at party celebrating her life
The crash took place on the A94 by Castleton Croft. Image: Google Street View
Woman taken to hospital and man charged after crash in Eassie
The proposed AMTE Power factory at the former Michelin tyre factory site in Dundee. Image: AMTE Power.
Battery firm AMTE Power responds to fears £160m Dundee investment could be lured to…
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, left, presents the Grand Cross of the Order of Merit of the Federal Republic of Germany in a special design to former chancellor Angela Merkel during a reception at Bellevue Palace in Berlin, Germany (Markus Schreiber/AP)
Monday court round-up — Padlock in a sock and care home fire
One of the house types Muir Homes plan to build at Westfield. Image: Muir Homes
159-house Forfar plan facing refusal over 'significant design failings'
Alison Elliott with one of the donation boxes robbed.
Anger after honesty boxes broken into at popular Angus nature reserve
Kelty Hearts star Jamie Barjonas. Image: SNS.
EXCLUSIVE: Kelty Hearts duo top Raith Rovers transfer shortlist IF new investment goes through
Karen Ward holding wigs in a hair salon
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Return of Dundee hair salon is a symbol of city's strength

Editor's Picks

Most Commented