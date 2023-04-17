Mohamed Salah and Diogo Jota both score twice as Liverpool thump Leeds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mohamed Salah and Diogo Jota both score twice as Liverpool thump Leeds

By Press Association
Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring Liverpool’s fourth goal (Tim Goode/PA)
Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring Liverpool’s fourth goal (Tim Goode/PA)

Mohamed Salah and Diogo Jota both struck twice as Liverpool snapped their five-game winless run with a resounding 6-1 victory at relegation-haunted Leeds.

Cody Gakpo and Salah put Liverpool 2-0 up at the break and after Luis Sinisterra had reduced the deficit, Jota’s second-half double sandwiched another effort from Salah before substitute Darwin Nunez completed the rout.

It was Liverpool’s first win in all competitions since they thrashed Manchester United 7-0 in early March, while Leeds’ survival hopes were dealt another big blow as they slumped to back-to-back heavy home defeats.

Both sides marked the 34th anniversary of the Hillsborough disaster before kick-off, with Leeds captain Rodrigo and Liverpool counterpart Jordan Henderson laying flowers in front of the travelling fans.

Rodrigo was in the thick of the early action. His header was saved by Alisson before the Spaniard dragged a low shot wide.

Leeds threatened again through Sinisterra’s angled drive as they looked to bounce back from a 5-1 thumping by Crystal Palace eight days ago, but they came unstuck in the 34th minute in controversial fashion.

Trent Alexander-Arnold appeared to use his arm to control the ball when dispossessing Junior Firpo.

But referee Craig Pawson allowed play to continue and there was no VAR intervention after Alexander-Arnold had received a return pass from Salah before crossing low for Gakpo to turn home.

Leeds United v Liverpool – Premier League – Elland Road
Diogo Jota scores Liverpool’s third goal (Tim Goode/PA)

There was nothing controversial about the visitors’ second though. Jota robbed Weston McKennie in midfield and slipped in Salah, who smashed a left-footed finish into the top corner from the left edge of the penalty area.

The visitors had struck twice in four minutes from their first two chances of the match to assume full control at half-time.

Leeds then hauled themselves back into it two minutes after the restart.

Ibrahima Konate was caught in possession by Sinisterra and the Colombian showed strength and composure to dink a neat finish over Alisson.

But Liverpool restored their two-goal lead five minutes later. Jota raced on to Curtis Jones’ defence-splitting pass and curled a first-time shot beyond Illan Meslier.

Leeds struck a post through Brenden Aaronson’s long-range effort as the action flowed and Salah had an effort ruled out for offside after a VAR check before Liverpool put the result beyond doubt in the 64th minute.

Andrew Robertson’s cross was helped on by Gakpo and the unmarked Salah converted his 15th league goal of the season at the far post.

Liverpool had emphatically reasserted their superiority and rubberstamped it with a fifth goal through Jota’s scuffed finish from Henderson’s cross in the 73rd minute.

Jurgen Klopp’s side completed the rout in the final minute, with substitute Nunez’s clinical finish from Alexander-Arnold’s pass ruled onside by VAR.

Most Commented