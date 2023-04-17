Delighted boss Jurgen Klopp hails Liverpool’s best performance of the season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Delighted boss Jurgen Klopp hails Liverpool’s best performance of the season

By Press Association
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was delighted with Liverpool’s display (Tim Goode/PA)
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was delighted with Liverpool’s display (Tim Goode/PA)

Jurgen Klopp said Liverpool turned in their best display of the season after a thumping 6-1 win at troubled relegation battlers Leeds.

Klopp’s side halted a five-game winless run in all competitions in emphatic fashion as Leeds were put to the sword at Elland Road.

Mohamed Salah and Diogo Jota both fired doubles after Cody Gakpo had given Liverpool the lead, while substitute Darwin Nunez completed the rout in the final minute.

Luis Sinisterra reduced the deficit for Leeds when making it 2-1 early in the second half, but it was brief respite as Liverpool clicked into top gear.

Klopp said: “The moment in the game I enjoyed the most was the 92nd minute. It’s already 6-1 and we lose the ball and we had four players chasing.

“From a counter-pressing point of view that was definitely the best game we’ve played this season, in possession probably as well.

“We were calm in the decisive moments to pass exceptional balls. I think Mo’s second was super play. Curtis (Jones) to Robbo (Andrew Robertson), then Cody (Gakpo) and then the ball to Mo. That was really good.

Leeds United v Liverpool – Premier League – Elland Road
Liverpool were rampant at Elland Road (Tim Goode/PA)

“There were lots of good moments. Last goal, sensational pass from Trent (Alexander-Arnold) and Darwin (Nunez) can finish it off. It was a good game.”

Liverpool had taken two points from their four previous Premier League games and lost in the Champions League at Real Madrid since their record-breaking 7-0 win against Manchester United early last month.

They remain in eighth place, three points adrift of the Europa League places, and Klopp said he had “no clue where we can end up this season”.

“We’ve played a really bad season, but some things are not really to explain,” the German added.

“Some things are, some things aren’t. Some things are definitely not acceptable, but now we can put in good performances we can understand what is possible.

“That’s really important for me and that’s why I don’t think where we can push to, I just want us to play top football and win games and we’ll see where we end up.”

Leeds appear to be in free-fall after conceding 11 goals in their last two games, following up their 5-1 home defeat to Crystal Palace eight days ago with another devastating loss.

They have now conceded 60 league goals this season, more than any other side, and remain two points above the drop zone with seven games to play.

Leeds United v Liverpool – Premier League – Elland Road
Junior Firpo was dejected at the final whistle (Tim Goode/PA)

Head coach Javi Gracia admitted his side’s latest humbling was one of the low points of his managerial career.

“It’s hard to manage, of course,” Gracia said. “I don’t remember in my career if in two games in a row I conceded five, then six goals. I don’t remember that.

“It’s hard to manage, but I’m here to try to give my best, to try to help the team, to help the club and that is what I’m going to do.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Hayfield Place, Kirkcaldy.
Six men charged after drugs raid at Kirkcaldy industrial estate
2
Police and fire crews at the scene. Image: Wallace Ferrier.
Arbroath man admits weapon threats during six-hour siege
3
The 'snake' was discovered on Elgin Drive in Glenrothes. Image: Ali Hutton.
Residents shocked at ‘snake’ spotted hanging from wire in Glenrothes
4
Mike Soutar will return to our screens on The Apprentice this week. Image: BBC.
‘I won’t be using Loganair again’: The Apprentice star Mike Soutar reacts to new…
3
5
Lyall Cameron with the matchball after seeing off Hamilton with a hat-trick. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.
EXCLUSIVE: Hearts tracking Dundee star Lyall Cameron
6
Loganair chief executive Jonathan Hinkles.
Loganair: New direct Dundee flights to Heathrow Airport for first time
5
7
One of the house types Muir Homes plan to build at Westfield. Image: Muir Homes
159-house Forfar plan facing refusal over ‘significant design failings’
8
There was a heavy police presence in St Andrews throughout the day. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Naked knifeman admits battering ex-partner with axe during day of terror in St Andrews
9
Ryan Cross.
Dunfermline teen banned from football for vandalising Ibrox on Old Firm day
10
Aaron Sommerville being chased by the duck.
Fife dad goes viral after being chased by angry duck

More from The Courier

Colin Drysdale of Allson Wholesale in Glenrothes.
Fife wholesaler reacts to deposit return scheme U-turn - and has his say on…
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was delighted with Liverpool’s display (Tim Goode/PA)
Tuesday court round-up — Neighbour 'niggles' and battling brothers
Rovers chairman Steven MacDonald, right, with owner John Sim. Image: SNS.
EXCLUSIVE: Raith Rovers chief reveals timeline for new investment
Deputy Labour Leader Angela Rayner spoke at the STUC conference at Dundee's Caird Hall. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
UK Labour deputy targets SNP's Dundee fortress
Britain's Got Talent judges with Ant and Dec.
MARTEL MAXWELL: Why Britain's Got Talent might be the most important show on television
Angus Robertson and James Cleverly
KEVIN PRINGLE: Foreign Office 'spy tactics' boost case for independence
2
Inverkeithing High School plans
How to have your say on plans for a new Inverkeithing High School
Dundee Museum of Transport will move into the Maryfield Tram Depot next year. Image supplied by Andrew Black Design
New Dundee Museum of Transport approved with expected £2m economy boost
Michael Cruickshank taking on Buckie Thistle. Image: Wullie Marr / DCT Media
Local hero Michael Cruickshank says chairman Kevin Mackie has restored 'feelgood factor' at Highland…
Humza Yousaf has put the brakes on major SNP policies. Image: Jane Barlow/PA.
Humza Yousaf puts the brakes on 3 big SNP policies
3

Editor's Picks

Most Commented