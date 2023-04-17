Target needed to eliminate racial disparity in maternal deaths, say MPs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Target needed to eliminate racial disparity in maternal deaths, say MPs

By Press Association
Too many black women have experienced treatment that falls short of acceptable standards, a committee said as it raised concerns that the Government and NHS leadership have underestimatedthe extent to which racism plays a role (Alamy/PA)
Too many black women have experienced treatment that falls short of acceptable standards, a committee said as it raised concerns that the Government and NHS leadership have underestimatedthe extent to which racism plays a role (Alamy/PA)

The role of racism in the “appalling” disparity in maternal deaths may have been underestimated by the Government and NHS, MPs have warned.

A target is needed for eliminating the disparity between black and other minority ethnic women and white women, and the related gap between those living in the most and least deprived areas, the Women and Equalities Committee said.

Research has previously found that black women are almost four times more likely to die in pregnancy, childbirth and the period afterwards than white women.

The 2022 MBRRACE-UK annual report concluded there was a more than three-fold difference in maternal mortality rates, with black women 3.7 times more likely to die than white women, equating to 34 women per 100,000 giving birth, and Asian women were 1.8 times more likely to die than white women.

It also found that the maternal mortality rate among women who live in the most deprived areas is increasing.

In its report published on Tuesday, the committee said the causes of the “appalling disparity in maternal deaths are multiple, complex and still not fully understood”.

The committee said: “Fixating on any one cause risks over-simplifying the problem and placing blame on the very women who are most at risk.

“Too many black women have experienced treatment that falls short of acceptable standards, and we are concerned that the Government and NHS leadership have underestimated the extent to which racism plays a role.

“The maternity workforce must be properly equipped to understand and recognise the significant disparities that exist, and to use that knowledge to deliver personalised, effective and respectful care.”

Caroline Nokes called on the Government to set a national target to end disparities in maternal deaths (House of Commons/PA)
Caroline Nokes called on the Government to set a national target to end disparities in maternal deaths (House of Commons/PA)

Among their recommendations, the MPs called for Health Education England to lead a co-ordinated review involving the National Midwifery, Royal College of Midwives and others “to ensure that both the training curricula and continuing professional development requirements for all maternity staff include evidence-based learning on maternal health disparities, its possible causes and how to deliver culturally competent, personalised and evidence-led care”.

The committee also called for “continuity of carer” for patients – something it said is currently difficult “due to the considerable staffing shortages across maternity services”.

MPs said a fully staffed, properly funded maternity services workforce
is “fundamental to delivering safe, personalised care to pregnant women and new mothers” and called on the Government to commit to increasing the annual budget for maternity services to £200–350 million from the next financial year.

The Government has put forward “necessary but insufficient” solutions to tackle the problem of the disparity in maternal deaths, the committee said.

It urged a cross-government target and strategy, led by the Department of Health and Social Care, for eliminating maternal health disparities, which it said the Maternity Disparities Taskforce should consult on.

The report said: “A target for eliminating the disparity between black and other minority ethnic women and white women, and the related disparity between those living in the most and least deprived areas, is needed.

“This will focus minds, help to embed a strategy, and keep the issue firmly on the political and health agenda. Focus on a single number alone is a crude and unhelpful measure.”

Better data is also needed, the committee said, as it noted that black women are “regularly underrepresented in research or data and therefore in policymaking” and that ethnicity data held by trusts is “incomplete or inaccurate”.

The Government should publish measures for gauging the success of the Maternity Disparities Taskforce, the committee said, as it noted the group had not met for nine months by the time its report was written.

Committee chair Caroline Nokes described the disparities with deaths among black women as “shocking” and said while the “tireless work of campaigners” has ensured more attention has been paid to this in recent years “improvements are not happening quickly enough”.

She said: “One of our biggest concerns is staffing shortages in maternity care. We need to see a sustained uplift in funding to bolster a workforce that has been stretched to its limits.

“We are also afraid the Government and NHS have not fully grasped that racism has played a key part in the complex reasons underlying the disparities, and that eradicating it is part of the solution.

“It is unacceptable that we consistently hear poor quality data on ethnicity is hindering efforts to address inequality. The onus is on authorities to improve data collection practices. We cannot let these women remain invisible to the systems supposed to serve them.

“Government must be more ambitious and set a national target to end disparities. It is frankly shameful that we have known about these disparities for at least 20 years. It cannot take another 20 to resolve.”

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “While the NHS is already one of the safest places to give birth in the world, we are absolutely clear that we must ensure maternity care is of the same high standard, regardless of race.

“We’ve invested £165 million since 2021 to grow the maternity workforce and are promoting careers in midwifery with an extra 3,650 training places per year, while every local NHS maternity system has a plan in place to tackle disparities on a local level.

“The Maternity Disparities Taskforce – a collective of mothers, clinicians and key organisations – is being chaired today by Minister Maria Caulfield to focus on how we can eradicate disparities and improve maternity outcomes for all mothers.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The 'snake' was discovered on Elgin Drive in Glenrothes. Image: Ali Hutton.
Residents shocked at ‘snake’ spotted hanging from wire in Glenrothes
2
Loganair chief executive Jonathan Hinkles.
Loganair: New direct Dundee flights to Heathrow Airport for first time
5
3
Lauren Hunt was sentenced at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Catfishing Dundee sextortion scam ‘prostitute’ ordered to pay back money
4
Lesley Barton appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Ex-teacher drank wine in her car before near-miss in Perthshire town
5
Laura Moyes appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Drunken Perth pub boss caught driving home while more than five times limit
6
Reginald Knight leaves Dundee Sheriff Court after being admonished.
Fife Zoo director threatened son’s ex-partner after love triangle spat
7
One of the house types Muir Homes plan to build at Westfield. Image: Muir Homes
159-house Forfar plan facing refusal over ‘significant design failings’
8
A huge hole has been left in the front of the Carnoustie house.
Huge hole left in Carnoustie house after crash
9
Police dealing with the incident in Kinnoull Street, Perth. Image: Stuart Cowper.
Large police presence and man taken to hospital as streets in Perth city centre…
10
Police in riot gear arrive at the scene. Image: David Wardle
Man, 45, charged after Glenrothes ‘stand-off’

More from The Courier

Police and fire crews at the scene. Image: Wallace Ferrier.
Arbroath man admits weapon threats during six-hour siege
The M&Co store in Broughty Ferry
M&Co: Final closing dates for Tayside and Fife shops
Hayfield Place, Kirkcaldy.
Six men charged after drugs raid at Kirkcaldy industrial estate
How much will Steven MacLean change after taking over from Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
4 big challenges as Steven MacLean attempts to turn St Johnstone's season around and…
Retired Cupar solicitor Douglas Williams, pictured here in 2002, has died aged 67
Douglas Williams: North East Fife solicitor who fought Cupar Sheriff Court closure dies aged…
There was a heavy police presence in St Andrews throughout the day. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Naked knifeman admits battering ex-partner with axe during day of terror in St Andrews
Mike Caird wants Arbroath fans to pack into Gayfield for visit of Cove Rangers. Image: SNS
Arbroath chairman Mike Caird urges fans to pack out Gayfield for 'one final push'…
Just Stop Oil protester on a snooker table in a cloud of orange powder
JIM SPENCE: Just Stop Oil protesters are attention-seeking narcissists intent on spreading misery
Aaron Sommerville being chased by the duck.
Fife dad goes viral after being chased by angry duck
McGrath delight on Sunday. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Why practice doesn’t make perfect for Dundee United penalty king Jamie McGrath

Editor's Picks

Most Commented