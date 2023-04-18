Apple boss hails India’s ‘incredible energy’ as flagship store opens in Mumbai

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Apple boss hails India’s ‘incredible energy’ as flagship store opens in Mumbai

By Press Association
Apple CEO Tim Cook, right, reacts after seeing an old Macintosh Classic machine brought by a visitor during the opening of the first Apple flagship store in Mumbai (Rafiq Maqbool/AP)
Apple CEO Tim Cook, right, reacts after seeing an old Macintosh Classic machine brought by a visitor during the opening of the first Apple flagship store in Mumbai (Rafiq Maqbool/AP)

Apple has opened its first flagship store in India in a move that highlights the company’s aspirations to expand in a country which it hopes to turn into a manufacturing hub.

Chief executive Tim Cook posed for photos with a few of the 100 or so Apple fans who had lined up outside the sprawling 20,000sq ft store in India’s financial capital, Mumbai. The shop’s design inspired by the iconic black-and-yellow cabs unique to the city.

A second store will open on Thursday in the national capital, New Delhi.

“India has such a beautiful culture and an incredible energy, and we’re excited to build on our long-standing history,” Mr Cook said in a statement earlier.

ADDITION India Apple Store
Apple CEO Tim Cook and senior vice president of retail Deirdre O’Brien wave to dozens of people waiting outside the store (Rafiq Maqbool/AP)

The tech giant has been operating in India for more than 25 years, selling its products through authorised retailers and the website it launched a few years ago. But regulatory hurdles and the pandemic delayed its plans to open a flagship store.

The stores are a clear signal of the company’s commitment to invest in India, the second-largest smartphone market in the world where iPhone sales have been ticking up steadily, said Jayanth Kolla, analyst at Convergence Catalyst, a tech consultancy.

The stores show “how much India matters to the present and the future of the company”, he added.

For the California-based company, India’s sheer size makes the market especially encouraging.

About 600 million of India’s 1.4 billion people have smartphones, “which means the market is still under-penetrated and the growth prospect is huge”, said Neil Shah, vice president of research at technology market research firm Counterpoint Research.

India Apple Store
Mr Cook poses for a selfie with a woman (Rafiq Maqbool/AP)

Between 2020 and 2022, the Silicon Valley company has gained some ground in the smartphone market in the country, going from about 2% to 6%, according to Counterpoint data.

Still, the iPhone’s hefty price tag puts it out of reach for the majority of Indians.

Instead, iPhone sales in the country have thrived among the sliver of upper-middle-class and rich Indians with disposable incomes, a segment of buyers that Mr Shah says is rising.

In September, Apple announced it would start making its iPhone 14 in India. The news was hailed as a win for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government, which has pushed for ramping up local manufacturing ever since he came to power in 2014.

Apple first began manufacturing from India in 2017 with its iPhone SE and has since continued to assemble a number of iPhone models from the country.

India Apple Store
People take selfies inside as others watch as they wait for their turn to enter the Apple store (Rafiq Maqbool/AP)

Most of Apple’s smartphones and tablets are assembled by contractors with factories in China but the company started looking at potentially moving some production to south-east Asia or other places after repeated shutdowns to fight Covid-19 disrupted its global flow of products.

“Big companies got a jolt, they realised they needed a back-up strategy outside of China — they couldn’t risk another lockdown or any geopolitical rift affecting their business,” said Mr Kolla.

Currently, India makes close to 13 million iPhones every year, up from less than 5 million three years ago, according to Counterpoint Research. This is about 6% of iPhones made globally and only a small slice in comparison to China, which still produces around 90% of them.

Last week, India’s commerce minister Piyush Goyal said the government was in regular touch with Apple to support their business and that the company had plans to have 25% of their global production come out of India in the next five years.

The challenge for Apple, according to Mr Shah of Counterpoint, is that the raw materials are still coming from outside India so the tech company will need to either find a local supplier or bring their suppliers, based in countries like China, Japan and Taiwan, closer to drive up production.

“For Apple, everything is about timing. They don’t enter a market with full flow until they feel confident about their prospects. They can see the opportunity here today — it’s a win-win situation,” Mr Shah said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The 'snake' was discovered on Elgin Drive in Glenrothes. Image: Ali Hutton.
Residents shocked at ‘snake’ spotted hanging from wire in Glenrothes
2
Loganair chief executive Jonathan Hinkles.
Loganair: New direct Dundee flights to Heathrow Airport for first time
5
3
Lauren Hunt was sentenced at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Catfishing Dundee sextortion scam ‘prostitute’ ordered to pay back money
4
Lesley Barton appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Ex-teacher drank wine in her car before near-miss in Perthshire town
5
Laura Moyes appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Drunken Perth pub boss caught driving home while more than five times limit
6
Reginald Knight leaves Dundee Sheriff Court after being admonished.
Fife Zoo director threatened son’s ex-partner after love triangle spat
7
One of the house types Muir Homes plan to build at Westfield. Image: Muir Homes
159-house Forfar plan facing refusal over ‘significant design failings’
8
A huge hole has been left in the front of the Carnoustie house.
Huge hole left in Carnoustie house after crash
9
Police dealing with the incident in Kinnoull Street, Perth. Image: Stuart Cowper.
Large police presence and man taken to hospital as streets in Perth city centre…
10
Police in riot gear arrive at the scene. Image: David Wardle
Man, 45, charged after Glenrothes ‘stand-off’

More from The Courier

Police and fire crews at the scene. Image: Wallace Ferrier.
Arbroath man admits weapon threats during six-hour siege
The M&Co store in Broughty Ferry
M&Co: Final closing dates for Tayside and Fife shops
Hayfield Place, Kirkcaldy.
Six men charged after drugs raid at Kirkcaldy industrial estate
How much will Steven MacLean change after taking over from Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
4 big challenges as Steven MacLean attempts to turn St Johnstone's season around and…
Retired Cupar solicitor Douglas Williams, pictured here in 2002, has died aged 67
Douglas Williams: North East Fife solicitor who fought Cupar Sheriff Court closure dies aged…
There was a heavy police presence in St Andrews throughout the day. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Naked knifeman admits battering ex-partner with axe during day of terror in St Andrews
Mike Caird wants Arbroath fans to pack into Gayfield for visit of Cove Rangers. Image: SNS
Arbroath chairman Mike Caird urges fans to pack out Gayfield for 'one final push'…
Just Stop Oil protester on a snooker table in a cloud of orange powder
JIM SPENCE: Just Stop Oil protesters are attention-seeking narcissists intent on spreading misery
Aaron Sommerville being chased by the duck.
Fife dad goes viral after being chased by angry duck
McGrath delight on Sunday. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Why practice doesn’t make perfect for Dundee United penalty king Jamie McGrath

Editor's Picks

Most Commented