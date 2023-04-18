Sidelined Mohamed Elneny determined to play part in Arsenal’s title bid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Sidelined Mohamed Elneny determined to play part in Arsenal’s title bid

By Press Association
Mohamed Elneny is the ‘quiet leader’ behind Arsenal’s Premier League title bid (Nick Potts/PA)
Mohamed Elneny is the ‘quiet leader’ behind Arsenal’s Premier League title bid (Nick Potts/PA)

Injury may have ruled Mohamed Elneny out for the remainder of the season but Mikel Arteta’s “quiet leader” is determined to play a part in Arsenal’s Premier League title challenge.

The Gunners had to settle for a draw at West Ham on Sunday as they let a two-goal lead slip for the second time in a week – but they still hold a four-point advantage at the top of the table.

While his team-mates prepare for the visit of bottom club Southampton on Friday night, Egypt midfielder Elneny will be continuing his recovery from knee surgery which ended his season when he went under the knife in January.

The 30-year-old has largely been seen as a squad player at the Emirates Stadium ever since his arrival from Basle in January 2016 but he is widely respected inside the walls of Arsenal’s London Colney training base.

“I’m not on the pitch but I am still a part of what is going on at the moment,” he said about playing a role in the final weeks of the campaign.

“For me, when I come to our football club every morning, it is not in my mind that I’m not playing, no injury – I come with a smile on my face, to give energy to people when they need it.

“I come in every day and I try to give everything to my family, because we work as a family and I look I try to look after my family. I try to give everything to this family. To be successful. I talk to them, I listen. We discuss things football and not football.”

Elneny made just eight first-team appearances before his season was ended but he is the longest-serving player in Arteta’s current squad and his standing at the club was cemented when he was awarded a new one-year deal despite his injury.

Elneny (right) made his Arsenal debut in January 2016 after signing from Basle
Elneny (right) made his Arsenal debut in January 2016 after signing from Basle (John Walton/PA)

“It was really special because I love this football club,” he told the PA news agency.

“They care as much about me as I care about them and they showed that, it was a really good feeling.

“When I got my injury, they spoke to me straight away, Mikel, on day one after my injury. Of course, that is something special to me.

“The first ever interview I gave when I signed, they asked me about what I saw in the future – I said I wanted to be an Arsenal legend.

“I still want to be that, I want to stay here as long as I can because of how much I love this club. I don’t think I would be able to go and play for a different team any more.

“That is why every day I come here to give everything, to make sure I can stay here as long as I can.”

With Martin Odegaard captaining the side, the vocal input of players like Granit Xhaka and Aaron Ramsdale – and the title-winning experience of Oleksandar Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus – it may come as a surprise to some that Elneny is regarded as something of a leader within the squad.

But, in a recent Daily Mail interview, Zinchenko named-checked the midfielder, who admits he goes about being a leader in his own way.

“I’m happy to hear that my team-mates see me as a leader, but I like to be a quiet leader,” he added.

“I don’t like to show off myself, my private life or my family. I like to be quiet. I do not like to put on a show for the cameras.

“The people around me know I will do everything for them, they know I’m doing what I can to help this group because I love this group. I don’t care who is looking, I care more about my team-mates.”

Elneny is keen for his Arsenal stay to extend well beyond the end of another 12-month extension and even past his playing days, as he aims to follow the likes of Arteta and other former Arsenal team-mates Per Mertesacker and Jack Wilshere in taking up roles with the club after hanging up his boots.

“I have done by B licence and in July I start the A licence – I want to take the badges because when I finish football I will be ready to go straight into coaching,” he said.

“Of course it would be my plan to coach at Arsenal, I know how good the coaches at this club are but if there is a place for me then I would be happy to stay.

Elneny and current Academy manager Per Mertesacker won the FA Cup as Arsenal team-mates
Elneny and current Academy manager Per Mertesacker won the FA Cup as Arsenal team-mates (Adam Davy/PA)

“I think it adds something to have been a player here; Mikel, Per, Jack – they care so much because they feel like they are a part of this family. When you are a coach you have to care even more.

“They came home because of how great this club is and they give everything for the club all over again.

“They know all the people (at the club) and the people know them, they know how to deal with people – that is why it is easier.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The 'snake' was discovered on Elgin Drive in Glenrothes. Image: Ali Hutton.
Residents shocked at ‘snake’ spotted hanging from wire in Glenrothes
2
Loganair chief executive Jonathan Hinkles.
Loganair: New direct Dundee flights to Heathrow Airport for first time
5
3
Lauren Hunt was sentenced at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Catfishing Dundee sextortion scam ‘prostitute’ ordered to pay back money
4
Lesley Barton appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Ex-teacher drank wine in her car before near-miss in Perthshire town
5
Laura Moyes appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Drunken Perth pub boss caught driving home while more than five times limit
6
Reginald Knight leaves Dundee Sheriff Court after being admonished.
Fife Zoo director threatened son’s ex-partner after love triangle spat
7
One of the house types Muir Homes plan to build at Westfield. Image: Muir Homes
159-house Forfar plan facing refusal over ‘significant design failings’
8
A huge hole has been left in the front of the Carnoustie house.
Huge hole left in Carnoustie house after crash
9
Police dealing with the incident in Kinnoull Street, Perth. Image: Stuart Cowper.
Large police presence and man taken to hospital as streets in Perth city centre…
10
Police in riot gear arrive at the scene. Image: David Wardle
Man, 45, charged after Glenrothes ‘stand-off’

More from The Courier

Police and fire crews at the scene. Image: Wallace Ferrier.
Arbroath man admits weapon threats during six-hour siege
The M&Co store in Broughty Ferry
M&Co: Final closing dates for Tayside and Fife shops
Hayfield Place, Kirkcaldy.
Six men charged after drugs raid at Kirkcaldy industrial estate
How much will Steven MacLean change after taking over from Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
4 big challenges as Steven MacLean attempts to turn St Johnstone's season around and…
Retired Cupar solicitor Douglas Williams, pictured here in 2002, has died aged 67
Douglas Williams: North East Fife solicitor who fought Cupar Sheriff Court closure dies aged…
There was a heavy police presence in St Andrews throughout the day. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Naked knifeman admits battering ex-partner with axe during day of terror in St Andrews
Mike Caird wants Arbroath fans to pack into Gayfield for visit of Cove Rangers. Image: SNS
Arbroath chairman Mike Caird urges fans to pack out Gayfield for 'one final push'…
Just Stop Oil protester on a snooker table in a cloud of orange powder
JIM SPENCE: Just Stop Oil protesters are attention-seeking narcissists intent on spreading misery
Aaron Sommerville being chased by the duck.
Fife dad goes viral after being chased by angry duck
McGrath delight on Sunday. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Why practice doesn’t make perfect for Dundee United penalty king Jamie McGrath

Editor's Picks

Most Commented