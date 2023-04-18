J-Hope becomes second BTS member to begin military service in South Korea

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
J-Hope becomes second BTS member to begin military service in South Korea

By Press Association
J-Hope has begun his military service (Lee Jin-man/AP)
J-Hope has begun his military service (Lee Jin-man/AP)

J-Hope, of K-pop band BTS, has entered a South Korean boot camp to start his 18-month compulsory military service, becoming the group’s second member to join the army.

There was heated public debate in 2022 over whether to offer special exemptions for BTS members, until the group’s management agency announced in October that all seven members would fulfil their military duties.

In December, Jin, 30, who is the oldest in BTS, became the band’s first member to enter the army after revoking his request to delay his conscription.

South Korean TV footage on Tuesday afternoon showed a black minivan likely carrying J-Hope moving into the boot camp in Wonju, about 55 miles east of Seoul.

Hybe Corp, the parent company of BTS’s management agency Big Hit Music, later confirmed the 29-year-old singer has entered the camp.

Dozens of fans showed up near the base after arriving via rented buses wrapped with large photos of J-Hope and words hoping for safe military service.

South Korea BTS Military Duty
A picture of J-Hope, a member of South Korean K-pop band BTS, is seen on a bus near the military base (Yang Ji-woong/Yonhap via AP)

Authorities mobilised soldiers and police officers to maintain order and there were no immediate reports of safety-related accidents.

Big Hit Music had pleaded with fans, who call themselves the “Army”, not to go to the site due to safety reasons.

“I love you, Army. I’ll see you again,” J-Hope, whose real name is Jung Ho-seok, said on Monday in a message posted on the online fan platform Weverse, with photos of himself with a military buzz cut.

Five other younger BTS members — RM, Suga, Jimin, V and Jungkook — are to join the South Korean military one by one in the coming years. That means the world’s biggest boy band is expected to reconvene as a group again a few years later.

In South Korea, all able-bodied men are required by law to perform 18-21 months of military service under a conscription system meant to deter aggression from rival North Korea.

The law gives special exemptions to athletes, classical and traditional musicians, and ballet and other dancers if they have obtained top prizes in certain competitions and are assessed to have enhanced national prestige.

K-pop stars and other entertainers are not subject to such privileges.

That has caused an intense domestic debate over whether it was time to amend the law to expand exemptions to entertainers like BTS members.

South Korea BTS Military Duty
There has been debate in South Korea about whether BTS members should have to do military service (Evan Vucci/AP)

Jin, who turned 30 in December, had faced an impending conscription because the law disallows most South Korean men from delaying their services after they turn 30.

Lawmakers bickered over the issue at the National Assembly while a series of public surveys showed sharply split opinions over possible service exemptions for BTS members.

Defence minister Lee Jong-Sup said at the time that it would be “desirable” for BTS members to implement their duties to promote fairness in the country’s military service.

Exemptions or dodging of military duties are a highly sensitive issue in South Korea because the draft forces young men to suspend their studies or professional careers.

Formed in 2013, BTS expanded its popularity in the West with its 2020 megahit Dynamite, the band’s first all-English song that made BTS the first K-pop act to top Billboard’s Hot 100.

Hybe Corp said in October that each member of the band for the time being would focus on individual activities scheduled around their military service plans.

