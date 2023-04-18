Bear captured after killing runner in northern Italy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bear captured after killing runner in northern Italy

By Press Association
The brown bear population has increased in Italy (Ben Birchall/PA)
The brown bear population has increased in Italy (Ben Birchall/PA)

A bear which fatally mauled a runner has been captured by authorities in northern Italy.

Officials in Trento announced on Tuesday that the animal, identified as Jj4, had been captured overnight.

Andrea Papi, 26, was killed while on a mountain training run between April 5-6, prompting renewed debate over what to do with Italy’s growing brown bear population.

The Trento provincial authorities ordered the bear, who was identified as his killer through her DNA, to be euthanised but an animal rights group appealed to an administrative court, which suspended the order on April 11.

Wild Place Project
Brown bears are coming into contact with people more frequently (Ben Birchall/PA)

Jj4 is the same Alpine brown bear that injured a father and son out walking in the region in 2020. Then too, provincial authorities ordered her to be killed but a court blocked the move.

She was born to two bears brought to Italy from Slovenia two decades ago as part of a European programme to boost the brown bear population that had been dwindling but has now rebounded and is increasingly having encounters with people.

Mr Papi’s family said they do not want the bear to be culled.

Officials in Trento said Jj14 was captured in a tube trap, baited with fresh fruit. She was sedated and taken to a holding centre pending a final decision on her fate.

Her three cubs, who are two years old and self sufficient, were with her at the time but were freed unharmed.

At a news conference on Tuesday, Trento’s provincial president Maurizio Fugatti said that Mr Papi’s death could have been avoided if Jj4 had been euthanised after her first dangerous encounter with humans.

He denounced as “ideological” the arguments by animal rights groups which have opposed selective euthanasia for known aggressive bears like Jj4, and said the province would have preferred to have euthanised her on the spot, and still hopes to pending a final court ruling.

The European-Union funded Life Ursus project began in 1999 with the introduction of three male and six female bears in the Trento forests, aiming to rebuild the population to 40-60 bears over a few decades.

But the population has rebounded to more than 100 identified bears, according to Italian news reports.

Mr Fugatti is seeking the transfer of 60 “excess” bears from the Trento region and said he plans to convene a working group to discuss the next steps.

A coalition of animal rights groups, including the International Organisation of Animal Protection, or OIPA, demanded Trento authorities “rigorously” respect the court order and vowed to defend Jj4 and her cubs “via all available legal means”.

