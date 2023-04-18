Micheal Martin says Irish government will work with UK on Good Friday Agreement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Micheal Martin says Irish government will work with UK on Good Friday Agreement

By Press Association
Micheal Martin greets Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris (Niall Carson/PA)
Micheal Martin greets Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris (Niall Carson/PA)

Tanaiste Micheal Martin has affirmed the Irish government’s commitment to working with the UK Government to guarantee the Good Friday Agreement.

Speaking at Queen’s University Belfast alongside Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris, the Irish deputy premier said the UK and Irish governments had a shared responsibility to the agreement.

The Good Friday Agreement includes provisions for a north/south ministerial council and a British-Irish council to promote co-operation between both governments and the Northern Ireland Executive.

“This anniversary of the agreement is a reminder that our shared responsibility, our role as co-guarantors, is not a matter of party, policy or preference, it is a solemn responsibility on our two governments, a treaty responsibility enshrined in the 1998 British-Irish agreement,” he said.

“And it is a responsibility underpinned by the explicit democratic values and wishes of the people in both parts of this island.

“It is no secret that our two governments have not always acted in concert at all times in recent years. Even today, there are areas where we disagree fundamentally, such as on the Legacy Bill.

“But I am delighted to say that our partnership is manifestly better now than it has been for quite some time.

“Of course, like everything else of value, it needs continued care, commitment and investment.”

Mr Martin also said his government is committed to all-island co-operation.

“This is a small island, regardless of your constitutional preference, it is a shared space,” he said.

“The geography won’t change and there are things that it makes sense to do on an all-island basis.”

He added: “We are prompting and hosting new conversations, through our Shared Island Dialogue series, about what does it mean to share this island.”

The Stormont government is currently not operational due to the DUP’s protest against post-Brexit trading arrangements.

Mr Martin called for the return of devolved government, saying the UK Government “stretched themselves” to achieve the Windsor Framework.

“The past few years, with the practicalities of Brexit, have been turbulent for Northern Ireland, and for these islands,” he said.

“The European Commission and the UK Government stretched themselves in recent months to reach an accommodation that works for Northern Ireland.

“I know that turbulence will take some time to settle, that parties need to pause and reflect internally on next steps.

“But I urge all elected officials to take their seats in the Assembly and the Executive and get to work on the questions of everyday life that matter to the people of Northern Ireland, including healthcare, education, policing, regional imbalances and much more.”

Micheal Martin
Micheal Martin speaking during the conference at Queen’s University Belfast (Niall Carson/PA)

Mr Martin echoed the sentiment of former US secretary of state Hillary Clinton at the conference yesterday when he called for Northern Ireland parties to find the spirit of the Good Friday Agreement.

“Let us recapture and renew that generous spirit of the agreement,” he said.

“Let’s make the effort again to see this place and see what has happened through the eyes of those we don’t agree with.

“When we do, I am certain that we will recognise the potential of the opportunity before us.

“The potential of a decade of investment and renewal, the potential of our young people when they are given an education and the chance to thrive, potential that we dare not squander.”

