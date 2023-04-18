Liverpool must move on from Leeds thumping in bid to salvage season – Cody Gakpo

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Liverpool must move on from Leeds thumping in bid to salvage season – Cody Gakpo

By Press Association
Cody Gakpo (second right) scored Liverpool’s opening goal at Elland Road (Peter Byrne/PA)
Cody Gakpo says Liverpool must move on quickly from Monday night’s 6-1 trouncing of Leeds as they bid to salvage their disappointing season.

Liverpool snapped a four-match winless run in the Premier League in some style as goals from Gakpo and substitute Darwin Nunez sandwiched doubles from both Mo Salah and Diogo Jota.

Luis Sinisterra struck early in the second half for Leeds, but their survival hopes were dealt another mighty blow as they slumped to a second-successive mauling at Elland Road.

Gakpo told Liverpool’s official website: “Everybody knows we struggled a little bit this season in the away games and then if you play a game like this, this is the way it should feel every game. But it’s a good step in the right direction.”

Liverpool, who stormed to their first win in five in all competitions – are still nine points adrift of the top four – but closed the gap on the top six to three with a game in hand.

Gakpo swiftly switched his focus to Saturday’s home game against Nottingham Forest.

The Netherlands striker added: “We won this game, it was a good game, but now we have to look forward and we have to win the next game.”

Liverpool appear to have rediscovered their top form before the run-in, with several players providing high points.

Jota scored his first league goals in over a year and Colombia forward Luis Diaz made his first appearance since October off the bench after a knee injury.

Manager Jurgen Klopp was also delighted for Trent Alexander-Arnold, who displayed his full passing range from a roving midfield role to help dismantle Leeds.

“He won the ball back for the first goal from that position as well,” Klopp said. “It was impressive.

“The highlight was the last pass (for Nunez’s goal), but he had a few more. Wherever Trent is, he can be decisive with his passes very often for us. That’s how it is and you could see that he enjoyed it.”

Leeds look to be in freefall after following up a 5-1 home defeat to Crystal Palace with another woeful defensive performance, which head coach Javi Gracia could not explain.

He said: “I don’t have – in this moment – an explanation for that.

“But what they can say is the players always thrive, the players always work hard during the week, try to prepare for the next game.”

Leeds, who are still just two points above the bottom three, must pick themselves up again after shipping 11 goals in back-to-back home games.

The 60 league goals now conceded this season is more than any of their top-flight rivals.

“In this game and to be honest in the second half in the last game, we didn’t compete at our level,” Gracia added.

“We need to improve that because we have seven important games left. We have to give our best face.”

