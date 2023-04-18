Calligraphers hand-finish personalised invitations to King’s coronation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Calligraphers hand-finish personalised invitations to King’s coronation

By Press Association
Calligraphers have been carefully putting the finishing touches to the personalised invitations for the King’s coronation.

Images released on the royal family’s official social media accounts show the names of recipients being transcribed by hand in ink on the large, intricately-decorated invitations for the May 6 ceremony.

Among the invites pictured on the royal family’s Instagram account was one for Max Woosey, dubbed “the boy in the tent”, who raised more than £750,000 for North Devon Hospice by camping in his garden for three years.

His invitation was jointly addressed to his father Mark, who is accompanying him.

Max tweeted to say his mum was “crying again” after he noticed his invitation on the British monarchy’s Twitter account – joking the tears were probably because she is not invited.

The 13-year-old wrote: “Just spotted my invitation on @RoyalFamily.”

He added: “Now it feels really real! Obviously Mum’s crying again. (Probably because it’s Dads name on it not hers).”

Two calligraphers from London Scribes Calligraphers, which has worked for the Royal Household for more than 15 years, are writing the invitations by hand using traditional italic dip pens and bespoke mixed inks.

“Putting the final touches on some very special invitations…” the post from Buckingham Palace read.

King Charles III Coronation
The coronation invitation (Buckingham Palace/PA)

It said the 2,000 guests invited to Westminster Abbey will “each receive a personalised invitation that has been beautifully hand-finished by a small team of calligraphers”.

Among the guests will be more than 450 British Empire Medal recipients, invited in recognition of their volunteering, charity work or for being community champions.

London Scribes Calligraphers’ studio was first established in 1992 by Craig Poland-Smith, with a focus on traditional italic calligraphy for events.

King Charles III coronation
Nighttime coronation rehearsals by the military (Yui Mok/PA)

The ink – made from gouache paints – was mixed by hand to perfectly match the printing and is the only batch that will be made.

The Green Man, an ancient figure from British folklore symbolic of spring and rebirth, is the inspiration behind the overall design of the King’s coronation invitation.

The artwork – which is on recycled card and has gold foil detailing – features a colourful abundance of wildflowers and wildlife, with the head of the Green Man as its central motif to celebrate the start of a new reign.

King Charles III coronation
Members of the military depart Buckingham Palace, central London, during a nighttime rehearsal for the coronation (Yui Mok/PA)

In the early hours of Tuesday, hundreds of military personnel rode on horseback through London for the first parade rehearsal for the coronation.

The coronation will see the largest military ceremonial operation in 70 years, with more than 6,000 men and women of the UK’s armed forces taking part in the historic royal event.

Charles and the Queen Consort will make their way back from Westminster Abbey in the Gold State Coach via Parliament Square, along Whitehall, around Trafalgar Square, through Admiralty Arch and down The Mall back to Buckingham Palace.

