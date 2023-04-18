Rival Sudanese generals agree to 24-hour ceasefire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rival Sudanese generals agree to 24-hour ceasefire

By Press Association
Smoke rises over the horizon as a fire burns after a strike in Khartoum (Abdullah Moneim/AP)
Smoke rises over the horizon as a fire burns after a strike in Khartoum (Abdullah Moneim/AP)

The Sudanese army and rival forces which they have been battling since the weekend have agreed to a 24-hour ceasefire, Arab media reports said.

The fighting since Saturday has plunged the Sudanese capital of Khartoum and other areas of the country into chaos.

Millions of Sudanese in the capital and in other major cities have been hiding in their homes, caught in the crossfire as the two forces battle for control, with rival generals so far insisting they will crush the other.

Satellite channels Al-Arabiya and Al-Jazeera had reports citing the top military officer Shams El Din Kabbashi as saying that the military would comply with the ceasefire.

Earlier, CNN Arabic also said in a report, citing the head of the country’s military, General Abdel Fattah Burhan, that the military would be party to the day-long truce.

Japan G7 Foreign Ministers
Secretary of State Antony Blinken condemned the violence (Zhang Xiaoyu/Pool Photo via AP)

The development came a day after a US Embassy convoy came under fire and forces of the two rivals pounded each other for a fourth day with heavy weapons.

The attack on the convoy in Khartoum, along with an assault on the EU envoy’s residence and the shelling of the Norwegian ambassador’s home, signalled a further descent into chaos in the country.

The convoy of clearly marked US Embassy vehicles was attacked on Monday, and preliminary reports linked the assailants to the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), the paramilitary group battling Sudan’s military, US secretary of state Antony Blinken told reporters. Everyone in the convoy was safe, he said.

More than 185 people have been killed and more than 1,800 wounded since fighting began on Saturday, according to UN figures, which did not include a breakdown of civilians and combatants.

The Sudan Doctors’ Syndicate said on Tuesday that at least 144 civilians were killed and more than 1,400 were wounded.

The overall death toll could be much higher because clashes in Khartoum have prevented the removal of bodies in some areas.

Sudan
Planes have been destroyed at Khartoum International Airport (Maxar Technologies via AP)

The State Department said late on Monday that Mr Blinken spoke by phone separately with the two rival generals — armed forces chief, General Burhan, and RSF leader General Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo.

“I made very clear that any attacks or threats or dangers posed to our diplomats were totally unacceptable,” Mr Blinken told reporters at the Group of Seven wealthy nations meeting in Japan on Tuesday. He appealed for an immediate 24-hour ceasefire as a foundation for a longer truce and a return to negotiations.

General Dagalo said in a series of tweets on Tuesday that he had approved a 24-hour humanitarian truce after speaking to Mr Blinken.

More tanks and armoured vehicles belonging to the military rolled into Khartoum early on Tuesday, heading towards the military’s headquarters and the Republican Palace, the seat of power, residents said.

During the night, fighter jets swooped overhead and anti-aircraft fire lit up the skies.

CORRECTION Sudan
People walk past closed shops in Khartoum (Marwan Ali/AP)

Fighting resumed early on Tuesday around each side’s main bases and at strategic government buildings — all of which are in residential areas.

Video from the Arab TV network Al-Arabiya showed a large explosion near the main military headquarters in central Khartoum that raised a giant cloud of smoke and dust.

Satellite images from Maxar Technologies taken on Monday showed damage across Khartoum, including to security service buildings. Tanks stood guard at a bridge over the White Nile River and other locations in the Sudanese capital.

Satellite images from Planet Labs PBC, also taken on Monday, showed 20 damaged civilian and military aircraft at Khartoum International Airport, which has a military section.

Some had been completely destroyed, with one still belching smoke. At the El Obeid and Merowe air bases, north and south of Khartoum, several fighter jets were among the destroyed aircraft.

The violence has raised the spectre of civil war just as the Sudanese were trying to revive the drive for a democratic, civilian government after decades of military rule.

Each side already has tens of thousands of troops distributed around the districts of Khartoum and the city of Omdurman on the opposite bank of the Nile River. That has brought the fighting and chaos — with gunbattles, artillery barrages and air strikes — to the doorsteps of the cities’ terrified residents.

Residents have reported looting of shops and homes by fighters.

One resident near Khartoum’s Arabic Market area said he saw a group of armed men in RSF uniform smashing doors of shops in the area and stealing goods including mobile phones.

The paramilitary force denied the accusations and claimed that some people disguised as RSF troops had stormed residential houses.

