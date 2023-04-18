DUP will not bow to pressure from presidents and prime ministers, MLA insists

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

DUP will not bow to pressure from presidents and prime ministers, MLA insists

By Press Association
Emma Little-Pengelly attending the three-day international conference at Queen’s University Belfast to mark the 25th anniversary of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement (Niall Carson/PA)
Emma Little-Pengelly attending the three-day international conference at Queen’s University Belfast to mark the 25th anniversary of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement (Niall Carson/PA)

The powersharing impasse in Northern Ireland will not be solved by demeaning the concerns of unionists, a DUP MLA has said.

Emma Little-Pengelly told the Queen’s University conference commemorating the Good Friday Agreement that hers was a party of devolution and it wanted to get back into government at Stormont.

But she said that could only happen when there was a sustainable basis for governance and a return to the principles behind the landmark 1998 deal of unionist and nationalist aspirations both being respected.

Ms Little-Pengelly was taking part in a debate with the leaders of the four other main Stormont parties. DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson did not participate in the discussion panel.

The DUP is currently blocking devolution in protest at post-Brexit trading arrangements that the party believes have undermined Northern Ireland’s place within the UK.

Good Friday Agreement 25th Anniversary
Sinn Fein Party leader Mary Lou McDonald attending the three-day international conference at Queen’s University Belfast (Niall Carson/PA)

It has made clear that it needs further legal guarantees from the UK Government on sovereignty before it countenances a return to devolution.

At times audience members at Queen’s made clear their opposition to the DUP’s stance, loudly clapping points made by other party representatives when they criticised the Stormont boycott.

Ms Little-Pengelly insisted unionist grievances were not manufactured and said the conference audience was not representative of the electorate.

“The reality is that we need to have a fair deal,” she said.

“We need to address the issues of unionism, anybody in this hall who thinks it’s easy to say ‘no, we need to get this right’ in the face of presidents and prime ministers and pressure and the scoffing and mocking of the DUP, I would say this, in terms of this room, this room doesn’t represent the voters that are out there.

“The voters that are out there speak to us on the doors all the time, they’re articulating their concerns. I am not here to bow to presidents and prime ministers. I am here to speak for the people and their genuine concerns and to try to get that resolved.”

Good Friday Agreement 25th Anniversary
Presenter Mark Simpson, Alliance Party leader Naomi Long and Emma Little-Pengelly take part in the debate (Niall Carson/PA)

The DUP MLA claimed some messages emerging from the conference marking the Good Friday deal had “demeaned or dismissed” unionist concerns.

“The DUP is a party of devolution,” she added.

“We want to get devolution back, and we want to make each of the departments work. We want our citizens to be happy, to be healthy and to be able to live fulfilled lives here in Northern Ireland, there are pathways to do that.”

Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald said the concerns of the DUP had been listened to and were reflected in the changes to post-Brexit trade brought about by the UK and EU’s Windsor Framework deal.

Ms McDonald said no one has “any right whatsoever to disregard the views, the fears, the anxieties of the other”.

Directing her comments to Ms Little-Pengelly, Ms McDonald said the DUP’s concerns had been heard “so loudly” and taken so seriously that there have been “years of a sustained negotiation”.

“So the question now has to be, particularly for the DUP, you now arrive at a crossroads, and a moment of decision,” she said.

“And I sincerely say to you, I really pray that that decision is the right decision, because it seems to be unconscionable that we stay in this limbo and that we drift.

“For me the most frightening prospect is drift. We agreed that we have to work together. We all live here. That’s not going to change. That will never change. We have different views. That’s not going to change either.

“What has to change now is that we have the institutions, as imperfect as they are, functioning for everybody.”

Good Friday Agreement 25th Anniversary
Emma Little-Pengelly and Ulster Unionist Party leader Doug Beattie (Niall Carson/PA)

Alliance leader Naomi Long said stability could only be achieved at Stormont if the Good Friday Agreement institutions were reformed to remove the ability of the biggest unionist and nationalist parties to veto governance.

“The truth is if we get it up and running again, which I hope we do in short term, there’s no guarantee that it will survive because the institutions are not just fragile but unstable,” she said.

“I think people now feel quite jaded and cynical about the Good Friday Agreement. And I think that is a tragedy, because it is one of the most enduring peace agreements anywhere in the world and we should be proud of it and we should take care of it.

“But if we do not deal with the fundamental instabilities, it will wither away and support for it will wither away through frustration and cynicism and that to me would be a scandalous waste of an opportunity for all of us.”

Referring to the Ms Little-Pengelly’s remarks, Ms Long questioned the DUP’s support for Brexit.

“I do understand why unionism is uncomfortable with the protocol and with the Windsor Framework, but I can’t understand how you did not see this coming with Brexit,” she said.

Good Friday Agreement 25th Anniversary
SDLP leader Colum Eastwood, Sinn Fein president Mary Lou McDonald and Mark Simpson (Niall Carson/PA).

Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie said a failure to respect the outcome of last May’s Assembly election and return to government would trample over democracy.

“We fought the last election in May on a system of government that we were going to employ and Sinn Fein became the largest party,” he said.

“If they are not allowed to take their place and if we’re not allowed to get a government up and running now, then we really are trampling all over democracy here in Northern Ireland.

“I say that as a unionist, as a whole UK unionist. What happens in Scotland, what happens in Wales, what happens in England is as important to me as what happens here in Northern Ireland, we are a collection of nations, which makes the Union go forward.

“Therefore, if any part of that nation is damaged, is weak, then the whole nation is damaged and weak. And, right now, Northern Ireland is damaged because we have no government.”

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood rejected the suggestion that post-Brexit trade had changed the constitutional position of Northern Ireland.

“It’s very clear that this hasn’t changed because if it’s changed I missed the victory party,” he said.

“The people of Northern Ireland, the people of the Republic of Ireland, in concurrent referendum decide what happens, because the UK or United Ireland that is the only basis on which we decide a constitutional future.

“That means that I have to do some work to convince people that it’s a good idea to change the constitutional position. But it hasn’t changed.

“I hear this from the DUP, I sit behind them in the House of Commons, and I hear this all the time about the constitutional position has changed. When did that happen?”

He added: “Emma talks about exclusion – the only people excluding the DUP are the DUP themselves, you have to opt in.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The 'snake' was discovered on Elgin Drive in Glenrothes. Image: Ali Hutton.
Residents shocked at ‘snake’ spotted hanging from wire in Glenrothes
2
Loganair chief executive Jonathan Hinkles.
Loganair: New direct Dundee flights to Heathrow Airport for first time
5
3
Lauren Hunt was sentenced at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Catfishing Dundee sextortion scam ‘prostitute’ ordered to pay back money
4
Lesley Barton appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Ex-teacher drank wine in her car before near-miss in Perthshire town
5
Laura Moyes appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Drunken Perth pub boss caught driving home while more than five times limit
6
Reginald Knight leaves Dundee Sheriff Court after being admonished.
Fife Zoo director threatened son’s ex-partner after love triangle spat
7
One of the house types Muir Homes plan to build at Westfield. Image: Muir Homes
159-house Forfar plan facing refusal over ‘significant design failings’
8
A huge hole has been left in the front of the Carnoustie house.
Huge hole left in Carnoustie house after crash
9
Police dealing with the incident in Kinnoull Street, Perth. Image: Stuart Cowper.
Large police presence and man taken to hospital as streets in Perth city centre…
10
Police in riot gear arrive at the scene. Image: David Wardle
Man, 45, charged after Glenrothes ‘stand-off’

More from The Courier

Michael Cruickshank taking on Buckie Thistle. Image: Wullie Marr / DCT Media
Local hero Michael Cruickshank says chairman Kevin Mackie has restored 'feelgood factor' at Highland…
Humza Yousaf has put the brakes on major SNP policies. Image: Jane Barlow/PA.
Humza Yousaf puts the brakes on 3 big SNP policies
Police and fire crews at the scene. Image: Wallace Ferrier.
Arbroath man admits weapon threats during six-hour siege
The M&Co store in Broughty Ferry
M&Co: Final closing dates for Tayside and Fife shops
Hayfield Place, Kirkcaldy.
Six men charged after drugs raid at Kirkcaldy industrial estate
How much will Steven MacLean change after taking over from Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
4 big challenges as Steven MacLean attempts to turn St Johnstone's season around and…
Retired Cupar solicitor Douglas Williams, pictured here in 2002, has died aged 67
Douglas Williams: North East Fife solicitor who fought Cupar Sheriff Court closure dies aged…
There was a heavy police presence in St Andrews throughout the day. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Naked knifeman admits battering ex-partner with axe during day of terror in St Andrews
Mike Caird wants Arbroath fans to pack into Gayfield for visit of Cove Rangers. Image: SNS
Arbroath chairman Mike Caird urges fans to pack out Gayfield for 'one final push'…
Just Stop Oil protester on a snooker table in a cloud of orange powder
JIM SPENCE: Just Stop Oil protesters are attention-seeking narcissists intent on spreading misery

Editor's Picks

Most Commented