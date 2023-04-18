Asda driver flying from son’s wedding holiday in Greece to attend coronation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Asda driver flying from son’s wedding holiday in Greece to attend coronation

By Press Association
Geoff Norris has received an invitation to the Westminster Abbey ceremony on May 6 (Asda/PA)
Geoff Norris has received an invitation to the Westminster Abbey ceremony on May 6 (Asda/PA)

A supermarket driver who delivered shopping to vulnerable people during the coronavirus lockdown is flying back from a holiday in Greece for his son’s wedding to attend the King’s coronation.

Geoff Norris, 55, who works for the Asda store in Wisbech, Cambridgeshire, received an invitation to the Westminster Abbey ceremony on May 6, having been awarded the British Empire Medal in 2020 for his services to the Covid-19 response.

However, he realised this would come in the middle of a family holiday on the island Kos from May 3, ahead of his son Anthony’s wedding a week later, where he will be best man.

Mr Norris said: “When I received the invitation from the Cabinet Office I felt very, very proud and very, very honoured.

“I obviously accepted straight away, but the panic set in as soon as I realised I was going to be out of the country, but I had to be at both occasions, I couldn’t miss this opportunity to be at the coronation of King Charles III and I certainly couldn’t miss my son’s wedding.”

The supermarket driver delivered shopping to vulnerable people during the coronavirus lockdown (Asda/PA)

Mr Norris, who used his own car on his days off to make sure elderly and vulnerable customers got their shopping during lockdown, contacted travel operator Tui to see if he could fly back in time.

He said: “The Tui website said it was going to cost £1,000 to make any changes. But I phoned and explained my situation, which they treated as ‘exceptional circumstances’.

“I have to say, their staff went above and beyond to try and help, but unfortunately the scenarios offered didn’t quite accommodate what I needed.

“So a friend’s son, Jason Duke, who is a British Airways pilot, sorted flights that work perfectly out of his own pocket, which is very generous of him.

“I can now be at both events, which means the world to me.”

Mr Norris will fly back to London on the evening of May 5 before returning to Greece a day after the coronation.

He added: “I want to publicly thank everyone, and the companies involved, for all their help, kindness and generosity.

“During the pandemic, we only ever set out to help the elderly or vulnerable.

“Three years later, it is going to be an honour to represent my colleagues, customers and the community at such a memorable occasion.”

More than 450 British Empire Medal (BEM) recipients will be at the service.

