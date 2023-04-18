Faith leaders urge Britons to volunteer over the coronation weekend By Press Association April 19 2023, 12.02am Share Faith leaders urge Britons to volunteer over the coronation weekend Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/news/uk-world/4316785/faith-leaders-urge-britons-to-volunteer-over-the-coronation-weekend/ Copy Link The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby delivers his sermon as he leads the Easter Sung Eucharist at Canterbury Cathedral in Kent. Picture date: Sunday April 9, 2023. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[subtitle]] Email address Password Show Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number. [[list_checkbox_text]] [[button_text]] By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy Or sign up with Facebook Google Complete Registration Check mark A check mark indicating successful registration. Registration complete Thank you for registering! A confirmation email has been sent to Back to [[site_name]]