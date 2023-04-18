Life expectancy for northern babies ‘a year less than’ others in England

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Life expectancy for northern babies ‘a year less than’ others in England

By Press Association
Babies born in the North of England are expected to live at least a year less than the English average, new data has found.

Public health experts have warned of a widening gap between the North and the rest of England after also looking at infant mortality rates, disabilities, unpaid care and how people assess their own health.

These health disadvantages also impact on productivity due to increased levels of economic inactivity because of ill health.

Academics from the new Health Equity North (HEN) institute looked at data from the 2021 census and found babies born in the North – classed as the regions of the North East, North West or Yorkshire and Humber – are expected to live at least one year less than the rest of England.

In the North East, life expectancy is around three years less than the best performing regions.

Across the North, infant mortality was on average four in 1,000 live births, compared to three in 1,000 for London and the South East, equating to 144 more infant deaths in the North East in 2021.

The North has higher rates of bad or very bad health, with 6.9% of people in the North East, 6.4% in North West, and 5.9% in Yorkshire and the Humber reporting bad or very bad health – compared to the English average of 5.3%.

The five local authorities with the highest levels of people saying a disability limits their day-to-day activities a lot are in the North: Knowsley (North West; 13%), Liverpool (North West; 12.7%), Blackpool (North West; 12%), Manchester (North West; 11.4%) and Hartlepool (North East; 11.3%).

The North has higher rates of economic inactivity due to ill health or disability: 5.7% in the North East, 5.3% in the North West and 4.7% in Yorkshire and the Humber – compared to the English average of 4.1%

More people in the North say they provide unpaid care – in the North East 10.1%, the North West 9.7% and Yorkshire and the Humber is 9.3% – compared to the English average of 8.9%

The HEN institute academics will produce annual updates on health in the North and try to influence policy to reduce inequalities across the regions.

Dr Luke Munford, a health economist from Manchester University, co-authored the report and said: “The northern regions have faced worse health outcomes for many years and with the added challenges posed in the wake of the pandemic and the current cost-of-living crisis, things look set to continue on a downward spiral.

“However, a joined-up approach to tackle these inequalities at local and national level would help to rebalance regional health inequity.”

Clare Bambra, professor of public health at Newcastle University and fellow co-author, said: “Our first report clearly shows that health inequalities in the North of England aren’t going away.

“They are getting worse and they will continue to do so without urgent action to ensure people living in the North have the same life chances as those in the rest of England.”

Professor David Taylor-Robinson, HEN academic director, professor of public health and policy at the University of Liverpool and co-author, said: “It is not acceptable that children born in the North face the prospect of shorter lives.

“Everyone deserves to have the same chances but we know that many families in the North face a daily struggle to meet basic needs.

“While our report is a sobering read it also provides clear recommendations on a range of short and long-term measures that could help improve health outcomes for people across the North.”

