Man charged with murder after four shot dead in Maine home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Man charged with murder after four shot dead in Maine home

By Press Association
A man has been arrested after four bodies were found in a home in Main (Robert F Bukaty/AP)
A man has been arrested after four bodies were found in a home in Main (Robert F Bukaty/AP)

A man has been charged with murder after four people were shot dead in a Maine home and three others were shot and wounded on a highway 25 miles away, police said.

Joseph Eaton, 34, of Bowdoin, was charged with four counts of murder on Tuesday, but police declined to discuss a possible motive. Mr Eaton was expected to appear in court this week.

The identities of the four people found dead in a home in Bowdoin have also not been released.

They were discovered a short time before three people were shot in their vehicles to the south on Interstate 295 in Yarmouth, authorities said.

Maine Highway Gunfire
Traffic is backed up near a scene where people were injured in a shooting on Interstate 295, in Yarmouth, Maine (WGME-TV/AP)

The shootings were connected, Maine State Police spokesperson Shannon Moss said.

The highway shootings led to a heavy police presence in Yarmouth, including officers carrying rifles. At one point, heavily armed officers peered inside the trunk of a car that had apparent bullet holes in the windscreen at a slip road. Witnesses told reporters they saw one person in handcuffs.

Yarmouth is a community of 9,000 about 12 miles north of Portland, the state’s largest city. Bowdoin is a rural farming community with about 3,000 residents.

A hearse leaves the scene of a shooting on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, in Bowdoin, Maine
A hearse leaves the scene of a shooting on Tuesday in Bowdoin, Maine (Robert F Bukaty/AP)

At the scene in Bowdoin, yellow crime scene tape hung around a home in a wooded area. About 10 marked and unmarked police vehicles and a crime scene van were parked outside

In Yarmouth, traffic backed up on the interstate as police shut down the southbound lanes, and state, county and local police canvassed the area. Representatives for the Maine Department of Transportation said they closed the southbound side of I-295 in Yarmouth in late morning at the request of state police.

Police briefly ordered people in nearby neighbourhoods to take shelter.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Hayfield Place, Kirkcaldy.
Six men charged after drugs raid at Kirkcaldy industrial estate
2
Police and fire crews at the scene. Image: Wallace Ferrier.
Arbroath man admits weapon threats during six-hour siege
3
The 'snake' was discovered on Elgin Drive in Glenrothes. Image: Ali Hutton.
Residents shocked at ‘snake’ spotted hanging from wire in Glenrothes
4
Mike Soutar will return to our screens on The Apprentice this week. Image: BBC.
‘I won’t be using Loganair again’: The Apprentice star Mike Soutar reacts to new…
3
5
Lyall Cameron with the matchball after seeing off Hamilton with a hat-trick. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.
EXCLUSIVE: Hearts tracking Dundee star Lyall Cameron
6
Loganair chief executive Jonathan Hinkles.
Loganair: New direct Dundee flights to Heathrow Airport for first time
5
7
One of the house types Muir Homes plan to build at Westfield. Image: Muir Homes
159-house Forfar plan facing refusal over ‘significant design failings’
8
There was a heavy police presence in St Andrews throughout the day. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Naked knifeman admits battering ex-partner with axe during day of terror in St Andrews
9
Ryan Cross.
Dunfermline teen banned from football for vandalising Ibrox on Old Firm day
10
Aaron Sommerville being chased by the duck.
Fife dad goes viral after being chased by angry duck

More from The Courier

Michelle Hayburn and Thomas Kinnaird.
Care worker who attacked police after Covid lockdown party in Perth not punished due…
To go with story by Poppy Watson. Hollywood Bowl to open centre in Dundee retail park kingsway east Picture shows; Hollywood Bowl Liverpool Speke. liverpool. Supplied by Hollywood Bowl Group Date; 02/11/2022
New bowling alley in Dundee could have amusement gaming machines
Employee Gary Stewart stole £1.5k from bosses at The Foundry.
Perth pub worker stole £1.5k from bosses in midnight safe raid
Professor Jill Belch wants air quality monitors placed in primary schools. Image: David Martin/Fotopress Dundee.
Expert calls for air quality tests at schools in Dundee, Perth and Dunfermline
Lee's Keys key cutting bar in the InShops indoor market at the Wellgate Centre, Dundee, on May 7 1997. Image: DC Thomson.
From Hai Karate to Hustler's - did you shop at Dundee's Wellgate Market Hall?
Robert Rowan May fundraiser
Robert Rowan: Fife family of former Celtic and Brentford scout continue heart screening campaign…
The new school will be built beyond the site of the existing secondary. Image: NORR architects.
Footballers at new Monifieth High School pitches will have to keep noise down
Invercarse Hotel owners Paul Brownlie and Sean Burke at the Dundee hotel. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Invercarse Hotel: New owners make £250,000 of improvements to Dundee establishment
Jack Simpson says Perth needs to improve its gay scene to become more like Dundee. Image: Jack Simpson.
New Perthshire Pride co-chair says Dundee's vibrant gay scene puts Fair City to shame
Middleton, pictured, is on the comeback trail. Image: SNS
Glenn Middleton injury boost as Dundee United ace joins delirious Arabs in Motherwell away…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented