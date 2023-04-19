Georgia Hall in confident mood ahead of Chevron Championship

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Georgia Hall in confident mood ahead of Chevron Championship

By Press Association
Georgia Hall will seek a second major title in the Chevron Championship (Ashley Landis/AP)
Georgia Hall will seek a second major title in the Chevron Championship (Ashley Landis/AP)

In-form Georgia Hall believes she has never been in a better position as she bids to win a second major title in the Chevron Championship.

Hall has enjoyed a consistent season to date, finishing no worse than 14th in six starts worldwide and recording back-to-back second places on the LPGA Tour.

The 27-year-old lost out to Solheim Cup partner Celine Boutier in a play-off for the LPGA Drive On Championship after carding a superb final round of 65, before finishing runner-up to Yin Ruoning in the LA Open seven days later.

And although Hall is disappointed not to have secured at least one win this season, the former AIG Women’s Open champion feels her game could not be in better shape ahead of the first major of the year at a new venue, the Club at Carlton Woods near Houston.

“It obviously gives me a lot of confidence,” Hall told a pre-tournament press conference.

“I’ve been in contention most of the weeks that I’ve played in an event, so really comfortable with being in that position.

“I don’t think I have a weakness in my game at all, and I think that’s partially why I’ve been very consistent. I think my mentality is the strongest part of my game, and that’s the key to why I play well.

“I think it’s just a combination of the last year or two of hard work and stepping it up another level, and now it’s just coming all together very nicely, and I’m glad the hard work is paying off.”

Hall feels a new putter and increased focus on practice drills with that club have certainly paid dividends, with unexpectedly good performances in Thailand and Singapore at the start of the year providing a springboard for success.

Georgia Hall
Georgia Hall plays out of a bunker on the 10th hole during the final round of LPGA’s DIO Implant LA Open (Ashley Landis/AP)

“I’ve never played well in Asia since I’ve come out on Tour,” Hall added.

“My best finish was probably 35th (but this year) I came 10th and 14th. To me that was a big, like wow, OK, I’m playing better than normal.

“Then obviously the first events in the US, shooting seven under and four under on the final Sunday gives me a lot of confidence that I can push and shoot a low score to win, not just level or one under.

“I think I’ve got a lot of low rounds in me, and hopefully they can come out this week.

“I would have loved to have at least one win sitting here right now, but like I said, I shot seven and four under in the final rounds when I came second twice. It wasn’t like I was leading and was two shots ahead and I kind of choked.

“It gives me a lot of confidence, and I know that all the great players come second a lot, so I’ve just got to stay patient, hopefully a lot more golf to be played and get a couple wins this year.

“Factually it’s the best I’ve been playing. I’m number one on the money list and the Race to CME. I’ve never been this comfortable.

“I think before a major I’ve probably felt similar at the AIG Women’s Open just because that’s where I’m from and I have my support there, and I feel very comfortable playing that event.

“But in the US, I think it’s definitely the most comfortable that I’ve felt.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Cameron Rae.
Teenager accused of murdering Perth man Cameron Rae to stand trial
2
Police at Strawberrybank. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Police search Dundee West End gardens in manhunt after attempted break-in
3
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Police are investigating after a car was torched on Brown Constable Street in Dundee Picture shows; A torched car on Brown Constable Street. Stobswell, Dundee. Supplied by Jimi Simpson Date; 19/04/2023
Police probe as second car torched in Dundee neighbourhood within days
4
Invercarse Hotel owners Paul Brownlie and Sean Burke at the Dundee hotel. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Invercarse Hotel: New owners make £250,000 of improvements to Dundee establishment
5
Mike Soutar will return to our screens on The Apprentice this week. Image: BBC.
‘I won’t be using Loganair again’: The Apprentice star Mike Soutar reacts to new…
4
6
Cairncross of Perth is to close after more than 150 years. Image: Indigo PR.
Historic jewellers Cairncross of Perth to close after more than 150 years
2
7
Hayfield Place, Kirkcaldy.
Six men charged after drugs raid at Kirkcaldy industrial estate
8
Dundee painter and lecturer Delia Baillie has died aged 45 after a battle with cancer. Image: Julie Howden
Delia Baillie: Renowned Dundee painter, lecturer and mother-of-two dies after cancer battle aged 45
9
Firefighters in attendance at Balbeggie Primary School
Perthshire school to remain closed after fire
10
Aaron Sommerville being chased by the duck.
Fife dad goes viral after being chased by angry duck

More from The Courier

MacLeod in action at Ibrox. Image: SNS
Dundee United receive Rory MacLeod 'enquiries' amid Fulham switch stall — but Jim Goodwin…
Hayley Watson was found guilty of supplying drugs to boyfriend Kevin Hogg at HMP Perth.
Woman caught passing drug-laced paper to boyfriend inside Perth Prison
Owen Bonner was given unpaid work.
Kirkcaldy man convicted of 'abducting' brothers before savage beating is sentenced
United defeated Celtic and the fans started to believe the title was in sight. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee United put one hand on title trophy by beating Celtic in 1983 classic
Gary Barlow knew he was guaranteed a brilliant reception when he returned to Dundee. Image: DC Thomson.
Gary Barlow's surprise show for Dundee superfan led to Take That icon's Caird Hall…
The cHeRries Awards finalists have been revealed. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
cHeRries Awards 2023: Our finalists revealed
Sandy Mitchell heads to Monza in Italy to open his 2023 Euro campaign. Image: McMedia
Lamborghini ace Mitchell makes Pro-class debut at Italy's Temple of Speed
Estate agent Rosie Fraser in her new Broughty Ferry office. Image: Rosie Fraser.
Rosie Fraser: Estate agent opens premises in Broughty Ferry
Theo Quantick is preparing for the St Andrews film premiere
St Andrews student to premiere first film following help from Oscar-nominated sound man
Mateusz Piotr Jazdzewski inside his new café. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Blairgowrie teen uses earnings from age of 12 to open town's first evening café

Editor's Picks

Most Commented