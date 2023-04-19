Luxembourg PM stands up for LGBT rights and chastises Hungary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Luxembourg PM stands up for LGBT rights and chastises Hungary

By Press Association
Luxembourg’s Prime Minister Xavier Bettel (AP)
Luxembourg’s Prime Minister Xavier Bettel (AP)

Luxembourg’s openly gay prime minister has backed LGBT rights in the European Union’s parliament and chastised member state Hungary, which wants to curtail addressing the issue of homosexuality at school and in the media.

Xavier Bettel told legislators at the plenary session in Strasbourg, France: “If there’s anyone in this house who thinks that you’ve become a homosexual by watching the television or listening to a song, then you’ve not understood anything.

“The most difficult (thing) for a homosexual is to accept themselves.”

Mr Bettel has often spoken about his sexuality and has been especially critical of Hungary.

He already came out against Budapest in 2021 when a law was approved to prohibit sharing content on homosexuality or sex reassignment to people under 18 in school sex education programme, films or advertisements.

The EU has accused populist Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban of cracking down on LGBT rights and has openly challenged them.

Mr Bettel, who married his husband eight years ago, believes Hungary is out of touch with many of the other EU member states.

He said that he knew becoming public about one’s homosexuality could be dangerous in too many nations outside the EU.

“I could end up in prison, face (a) life sentence. And soon maybe, in a European Union member state, I would only be able to talk about this in secret, because I would be accused of perverting the young generation,” he added.

“I am ashamed, Madam President, that some colleagues want to win votes at the expense of minorities. We’ve had that before in our history.”

Mr Bettel has often taken a strong stand. At an EU-Arab League summit in Egypt in 2019, Mr Bettel told Arab leaders that he was married to a man and would probably face capital punishment in many of their countries.

