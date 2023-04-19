Grand National protesters: We were brutalised by police and security guards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Grand National protesters: We were brutalised by police and security guards

By Press Association
A protester is detained by police at the start of the Grand National during day three of the Randox Grand National Festival at Aintree Racecourse, Liverpool (Mike Egerton/PA)
A protester is detained by police at the start of the Grand National during day three of the Randox Grand National Festival at Aintree Racecourse, Liverpool (Mike Egerton/PA)

Protesters who attempted to stop the Grand National by gaining access to the racecourse have alleged they were “brutalised” by police.

More than 100 people were arrested and the steeplechase was delayed on Saturday after activists from campaign group Animal Rising attempted to scale fences around Aintree Racecourse, with some accessing the track and trying to glue themselves to fences.

In a video posted on the group’s social media, those involved alleged they had been pepper-sprayed, grabbed, sworn at and laughed at by officers.

One man, with his arm in a sling, said: “He just poleaxed me, flattened me to the ground, hit me on this side and that fractured my collarbone.”

Grand National Protest file photo
Activists outside the gates ahead of day three of the Randox Grand National Festival (Peter Byrne/PA)

One woman said there was a “general lack of care” from officers in the Merseyside force, which said it had to “uplift resources significantly” amid the threat of disruption.

Other allegations included: protesters were not read their rights; a demonstrator was attacked by a security dog; one man who got onto the course lost consciousness after being “choked” by a security guard and was then carried away by police.

A caption on the video said: “On Saturday, we took peaceful action at the Grand National, to save lives and bring about a kinder world.

“In response, we were brutalised by police and private security, we’ve experienced broken bones, dog bites and pepper spray. Is this what democracy looks like?”

Merseyside Police said no complaints had been received by its professional standards department.

A spokesman said: “The footage shown live on television on Saturday April 15 demonstrated the professionalism of our officers as they dealt with a co-ordinated protest involving large groups of people attempting to encroach onto the racecourse at Aintree.

“Despite the whole site covering an extensive perimeter of around five kilometres, our officers, with the assistance of security staff and members of the public, were able to deal with the challenging situation in a safe and appropriate manner.

“Merseyside Police is aware of a video posted online showing a number of protesters making claims following their arrests on Saturday.

“As of today (Wednesday April 19), Merseyside Police’s professional standards department has not received a complaint in relation to any of these claims.

“If we do receive any complaints in relation to this matter, they will be reviewed thoroughly in accordance with the Police (Complaints) Regulations 2020.

“We respect the right to a peaceful protest and expression of views, but criminal behaviour and disorder will not be tolerated and sadly this is what took place at the Grand National on Saturday in an attempt to disrupt the race, which resulted in the arrests.”

