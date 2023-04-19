‘Giant’ of D-Day veteran community dies aged 100

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

‘Giant’ of D-Day veteran community dies aged 100

By Press Association
D-Day veteran Joe Cattini raises his walking stick like a machine gun as he and other veterans are welcomed to the Portsmouth Historic Dockyard to commemorate the 77th anniversary of the Normandy Landings. Picture date: Sunday June 6, 2021.
D-Day veteran Joe Cattini raises his walking stick like a machine gun as he and other veterans are welcomed to the Portsmouth Historic Dockyard to commemorate the 77th anniversary of the Normandy Landings. Picture date: Sunday June 6, 2021.

A “giant” of the D-Day veteran community has died just three months after his 100th birthday.

The British Normandy Memorial has confirmed the death of Joe Cattini on Tuesday April 18, who had been an ambassador for the memorial.

Mr Cattini, from Eastleigh, Hampshire, served for five years from 1941 and landed on Gold Beach on D-Day as a bombardier in the 86th Field Regiment of the Hertfordshire Yeomanry.

Remembrance Sunday
D-Day veteran Joe Cattini on Horse Guards Parade after marching along Whitehall for the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph in London (Victoria Jones/PA)

Memorial trustee Nicholas Witchell said: “Another giant within the Normandy veteran community has left us.

“We mourn Joe Cattini’s passing and remember the man that he was. I recall the support he gave to me and the memorial project in its earliest months.

“Thank you Joe, for everything, from your service in Normandy, to being the delightful man that you were. You will remain in our hearts. Rest in Peace dear friend.”

Mr Cattini’s daughters, Frances Bradshaw and Marian Farrow, said in a statement: “Our dad had a wonderful life. Having survived the Second World War he was determined to make every day count.

“He had a wonderful sense of humour and a cheeky smile right through to his final days.

“After the 70th anniversary of D-Day, he joined organised trips to Normandy – first with D-Day Revisited and latterly with The Spirit of Normandy Trust – and made lots of friends.

“During these trips he became passionate about having a British memorial built in Normandy. The British Normandy Memorial now constructed sits in Ver-sur-Mer, above Gold Beach, where he landed.

“Dad also revisited Eindhoven, which he liberated as part of the Market Garden campaign. During these trips, he spoke of his experiences with schoolchildren.

“He felt it was very important that future generations learn the lessons from the past.

“To this end, he has asked that donations at his funeral should go to the Normandy Memorial Trust to help fund the second ambitious phase of the project – an education and visitor centre.”

A Memorial spokesman said that Mr Cattini was initially involved in the action at Luc-sur-Mer and then at Ver-sur-Mer, the location of the British Normandy Memorial, and went on to fight through the “bocage” area, with his regiment fighting its way across the heavily defended terrain.

He said: “Joe’s life changed when he joined the group D-Day Revisited to return to Normandy for the 70th Anniversary.

“In 2014, he also began visiting Eindhoven as part of the Market Garden commemorations.

“In 2019 he was present at the inauguration of the British Normandy Memorial, after having been appointed Ambassador. He continued to campaign for ongoing support of the Memorial to ensure that his fallen comrades were never forgotten.”

The spokesman added: “We send our deepest condolences to Joe’s children and their families, and pay tribute to Joe, who demonstrated unwavering support for the Memorial project from the very beginning.

“We are proud and honoured that Joe was our Ambassador since 2019 and he was able to visit the completed Memorial twice. He took part in the first remembrance ceremony to take place at the Memorial on June 6 2022.

Joe Cattini death
Joe Cattini kissing a member of the Charlalas on the day he and other veterans are welcomed to the Portsmouth Historic Dockyard to commemorate the 77th anniversary of the Normandy Landings (Steve Parsons/PA)

“His service to our country and subsequent efforts in keeping alive the memory of his fallen comrades will be his lasting legacy.

“With kind permission from Joe’s daughter, Fran Bradshaw, we share pictures from the family archives and his life story.”

Alberto Giuseppe Antonio Cattini was the eldest of four boys. His parents owned cafes.

He was born in Gray’s Inn Road, close to Little Italy, but grew up in Constantine Road, Hampstead. His parents’ cafe was just yards away in Elm Terrace.

In 2014, when he met King Charles, then Prince of Wales, as part of D-Day commemorations that year, he described how the landing craft in front of him hit a mine and sank.

He said: “The chaps were scrambling out as fast as they could. Some of them were swimming up to their necks in water. There were a few casualties that did not make it.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Cameron Rae.
Teenager accused of murdering Perth man Cameron Rae to stand trial
2
Police at Strawberrybank. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Police search Dundee West End gardens in manhunt after attempted break-in
3
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Police are investigating after a car was torched on Brown Constable Street in Dundee Picture shows; A torched car on Brown Constable Street. Stobswell, Dundee. Supplied by Jimi Simpson Date; 19/04/2023
Police probe as second car torched in Dundee neighbourhood within days
4
Invercarse Hotel owners Paul Brownlie and Sean Burke at the Dundee hotel. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Invercarse Hotel: New owners make £250,000 of improvements to Dundee establishment
5
Mike Soutar will return to our screens on The Apprentice this week. Image: BBC.
‘I won’t be using Loganair again’: The Apprentice star Mike Soutar reacts to new…
4
6
Cairncross of Perth is to close after more than 150 years. Image: Indigo PR.
Historic jewellers Cairncross of Perth to close after more than 150 years
7
Hayfield Place, Kirkcaldy.
Six men charged after drugs raid at Kirkcaldy industrial estate
8
Dundee painter and lecturer Delia Baillie has died aged 45 after a battle with cancer. Image: Julie Howden
Delia Baillie: Renowned Dundee painter, lecturer and mother-of-two dies after cancer battle aged 45
9
Firefighters in attendance at Balbeggie Primary School
Perthshire school to remain closed after fire
10
Aaron Sommerville being chased by the duck.
Fife dad goes viral after being chased by angry duck

More from The Courier

Staff were forced to close down the school during the lunch break. Image: Google Street View
Teenagers charged after causing disturbance in Dundee high school
Kirkcaldy Links Market Opening Day 2023. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Best pictures as Kirkcaldy Links Market gets under way
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Douglas Stuart coming to Dundee Picture shows; Douglas Stuart; with his book Young Mungo; beside the Shuggie Bain Mural on the Barrowland Ballroom wall in Glasgow. . various. Supplied by Macmillan Date; Unknown
Shuggie Bain author Douglas Stuart 'excited' to visit Dundee library
D-Day veteran Joe Cattini raises his walking stick like a machine gun as he and other veterans are welcomed to the Portsmouth Historic Dockyard to commemorate the 77th anniversary of the Normandy Landings. Picture date: Sunday June 6, 2021.
Wednesday court round-up — Roofer's shame and meat mistake
Carnoustie councillor Brian Boyd at the scene of the latest incident on Norries Road. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Spate of Carnoustie crashes are 'unfortunate coincidences', says local councillor
Callum Davidson with Scottish Cup a Hampden
KEVIN PRINGLE: Callum Davidson's departure from St Johnstone shows the beautiful game is a…
Peter Murrell and Nicola Sturgeon. Image: PA.
Full timeline in SNP finance crisis as Angus-born party treasurer quits
Greg James has urged Dundee City Council to go "viral". Image: Kieron McCarron/ITV/Shutterstock
Greg James urges Dundee City Council workers to go 'viral' ahead of Radio 1's…
Callum Davidson and Steven MacLean. Image: SNS.
RAB DOUGLAS: Callum Davidson's St Johnstone legacy will never be tainted and Steven MacLean…
Karen Docherty gives a reading.
'It's nothing to do with crystal balls, but I can predict things like babies…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented