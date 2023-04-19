Welby urges people to volunteer on coronation weekend as he helps out at charity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Welby urges people to volunteer on coronation weekend as he helps out at charity

By Press Association
The Archbishop of Canterbury prepares food at the Passage in London (Aaron Chown/PA)
The Archbishop of Canterbury prepares food at the Passage in London (Aaron Chown/PA)

The Archbishop of Canterbury has urged Britons to volunteer over the coronation weekend and believes many who do so will become “addicted” to service.

Justin Welby made the remarks on a visit to The Passage homelessness charity in central London on Wednesday to encourage people to join in the Big Help Out volunteering project.

He was joined by Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis and leading figures from the Muslim, Hindu, Sikh and Buddhist communities.

The Big Help Out will take place on Monday May 8, a bank holiday, and aims to inspire and recruit a new generation of volunteers by showing how easy it is to get involved.

The Archbishop of Canterbury and other faith leaders help serve food
The Archbishop of Canterbury and other faith leaders help serve food (Aaron Chown/PA)

Opportunities include a chance to volunteer with the Scouts, Royal Voluntary Service, Guide Dogs and the smallest local volunteering groups.

The faith leaders joked with volunteers and staff as they sorted clothes before serving up mushroom soup, a roast chicken lunch and vegetable pie for people in need.

Mr Welby teased volunteers about whether he fitted into a medium pair of shorts or needed a large one and later quipped that people “survive” his cooking as he chopped vegetables.

He later said: “The whole theme of the coronation is service. It is looking back on our traditions; it’s looking at where we are as a country today and it’s looking forward and building hope for the future.

“Twelve million people volunteered during Covid and it is still a much higher number than it has been historically.

“I would say to people give it a go on one day, I think you’ll find you get addicted to volunteering and serving, and that is going to make this country much better.

Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis and Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby help sort clothing
Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis and Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby help sort clothing (Aaron Chown/PA)

“It is a very dour view of life to think that all you do is looking as though you are about to go to a funeral and stand volunteering as though people were pulling your teeth.

“It’s an expression of joy, love and celebration.”

The King also received praise for his commitment to charity work.

Mr Mirvis told the PA news agency: “The King is a wonderful exemplar of someone who wants to champion volunteering and selflessness.

“My hope for the Big Help Out is that there will be additional interest in volunteering and selflessness that will inspire people to do good for others.

“The coronation is not just an event that will take place over an hour or so, it will take place over a weekend.

“That will provide ample opportunity for people to celebrate and relax, to be with their family and communities, to have street parties and also to incorporate into their personal programme for the weekend time which they selflessly give to others.”

Brendan Cox, co-founder of the Together Coalition, which is organising the Big Help Out, told PA: “Both the King and the Queen have got a long record of volunteering themselves and supporting volunteering organisations.

“I think the reason they wanted this to be core to their coronation was because they see it as central to stronger communities, a stronger country, a more connected way of living with each other.”

Volunteer Wendy Orr, 75, who helped sort clothes with the faith leaders and has helped out there for more than a decade, told PA: “It has been lovely to see them. They were very humorous and very conscientious.

“The Archbishop wanted to check the sizes of shorts, was he a large or was he a medium?

“I think the King’s support for the Big Help Out is very typical of him.”

Justin Welby prepares food
Justin Welby is encouraging people to take part in the Big Help Out (Aaron Chown/PA)

The charity’s evidence and data manager, Heather Farwell, 36, told PA: “It has been lovely to see so many different faith groups here today. They were great, really friendly and got stuck in straight away.

“The Big Help Out is a great initiative and I hope it will inspire more people to get involved in volunteering.

“The King has been involved in so many initiatives it is clearly something he and his family do.

“William comes here as a patron. He is very unassuming and very interested in the clients, their needs and how they are getting along.”

Head chef Claudette Dawkins said she was “impressed” with the faith leaders’ cooking skills and said William has visited the charity “lots of times”.

She added: “I have seen him unofficially, he came here during the second lockdown.

Faith leaders sort clothes
Faith leaders are encouraging people to take part in the Big Help Out volunteering project (Aaron Chown/PA)

“He came here for three evenings over three weeks, he got stuck in and just came and got on with what we were doing.

“We pre-judge, you only know what you see in the papers and on the TV. It is like a performance they have to do.

“I have seen him outside of that and he is just a normal human being like the rest of us.”

The Prince of Wales is a patron of The Passage and often made surprise visits there during the pandemic.

It was founded in 1980 and serves a hot breakfast and lunch to between 90 and 100 people every weekday.

