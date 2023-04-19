NI leadership that defies historical expectations is still needed – Varadkar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

NI leadership that defies historical expectations is still needed – Varadkar

By Press Association
Irish premier Leo Varadkar said the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement was about “defying historical expectations” – a leadership quality still needed in Northern Ireland (Niall Carson/PA)
Irish premier Leo Varadkar said the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement was about “defying historical expectations” – a leadership quality still needed in Northern Ireland (Niall Carson/PA)

Irish premier Leo Varadkar said the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement was about “defying historical expectations” – a leadership quality still needed in Northern Ireland.

The Taoiseach was applauded after telling a conference marking the 25th anniversary of the landmark peace deal that the people of Northern Ireland deserve a functioning Assembly.

“The challenges of today require Northern Ireland’s leaders to make the decisions that affect their constituents on the ground,” he told the event in Belfast.

“I believe that the Good Friday Agreement was about defying historical expectations.

“We need that kind of leadership still.”

Mr Varadkar said the accord “challenged our assumptions of what we once thought possible” and that, in the face of difficult compromises, “vision, leadership and optimism triumphed”.

He told those gathered at Queen’s University that leaders at the time “defied assumptions about what was possible”.

“They also defied those within their own communities … who would have preferred to stay mired in conflict to avoid concessions or compromises.

“They realised that, to see their way to a better future, they had to reject the divisions and differences that had kept Northern Ireland in what seemed an unresolvable impasse for many decades.

“These were not easy decisions to make and some paid a high personal and political price.”

Mr Varadkar paid tribute to the political leaders of 1998 for what they achieved, noting that many are now dead.

“I thank them from the bottom of my heart on behalf of my generation,” he said.

Good Friday Agreement 25th Anniversary
From left: Akshata Murty, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, former US president Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar after the international conference to mark the 25th anniversary of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement (Niall Carson/PA)

Mr Varadkar also committed to working closely with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, saying the peace process is at its strongest when the Dublin and London governments work “hand in hand”.

“Both governments have an ongoing obligation to honour and implement the agreement and that is why I am so pleased to share a stage with Prime Minister Sunak,” he said.

“The peace process has always been at its strongest when the two governments have worked hand in hand, and Northern Ireland works best when the two governments work together with an agreed strategy.”

Mr Varadkar said the Windsor Framework will play “an essential role” in winning additional investment in Northern Ireland – and that the presence of US special envoy on economic affairs Joe Kennedy was “a reminder of the opportunities that lie ahead if we reach together”.

“The framework has been welcomed by the business community, which has expressed a desire to move forward and take advantage of the opportunities and certainty it offers,” he said.

“A prosperous Northern Ireland is a place in which people want to live, a place that people want to make work, a place where young people will stay and return to.”

Quoting John Hume, Mr Varadkar concluded: “Unionists and nationalists have at last taken the future in their hands, they have seized control of their history rather than letting history hold them in thrall.”

He added: “It is incumbent on Northern Ireland’s political leaders today to take the initiative.

“To see past ‘the shadow of the mountain behind’,” he said, referring to a metaphor used by David Trimble upon accepting the Nobel Peace Prize, along with Mr Hume, in 1998.

“To seize control of their history, to seize control of their destiny, and to lead their people into the future, and we as co-guarantors of the agreement will be here to help, every step of the way.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Cameron Rae.
Teenager accused of murdering Perth man Cameron Rae to stand trial
2
Police at Strawberrybank. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Police search Dundee West End gardens in manhunt after attempted break-in
3
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Police are investigating after a car was torched on Brown Constable Street in Dundee Picture shows; A torched car on Brown Constable Street. Stobswell, Dundee. Supplied by Jimi Simpson Date; 19/04/2023
Police probe as second car torched in Dundee neighbourhood within days
4
Invercarse Hotel owners Paul Brownlie and Sean Burke at the Dundee hotel. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Invercarse Hotel: New owners make £250,000 of improvements to Dundee establishment
5
Mike Soutar will return to our screens on The Apprentice this week. Image: BBC.
‘I won’t be using Loganair again’: The Apprentice star Mike Soutar reacts to new…
4
6
Cairncross of Perth is to close after more than 150 years. Image: Indigo PR.
Historic jewellers Cairncross of Perth to close after more than 150 years
7
Hayfield Place, Kirkcaldy.
Six men charged after drugs raid at Kirkcaldy industrial estate
8
Dundee painter and lecturer Delia Baillie has died aged 45 after a battle with cancer. Image: Julie Howden
Delia Baillie: Renowned Dundee painter, lecturer and mother-of-two dies after cancer battle aged 45
9
Firefighters in attendance at Balbeggie Primary School
Perthshire school to remain closed after fire
10
Aaron Sommerville being chased by the duck.
Fife dad goes viral after being chased by angry duck

More from The Courier

Kirkcaldy Links Market Opening Day 2023. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Best pictures as Kirkcaldy Links Market gets under way
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Douglas Stuart coming to Dundee Picture shows; Douglas Stuart; with his book Young Mungo; beside the Shuggie Bain Mural on the Barrowland Ballroom wall in Glasgow. . various. Supplied by Macmillan Date; Unknown
Shuggie Bain author Douglas Stuart 'excited' to visit Dundee library
Irish premier Leo Varadkar said the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement was about “defying historical expectations” – a leadership quality still needed in Northern Ireland (Niall Carson/PA)
Wednesday court round-up — Roofer's shame and meat mistake
Carnoustie councillor Brian Boyd at the scene of the latest incident on Norries Road. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Spate of Carnoustie crashes are 'unfortunate coincidences', says local councillor
Callum Davidson with Scottish Cup a Hampden
KEVIN PRINGLE: Callum Davidson's departure from St Johnstone shows the beautiful game is a…
Peter Murrell and Nicola Sturgeon. Image: PA.
Full timeline in SNP finance crisis as Angus-born party treasurer quits
Greg James has urged Dundee City Council to go "viral". Image: Kieron McCarron/ITV/Shutterstock
Greg James urges Dundee City Council workers to go 'viral' ahead of Radio 1's…
Callum Davidson and Steven MacLean. Image: SNS.
RAB DOUGLAS: Callum Davidson's St Johnstone legacy will never be tainted and Steven MacLean…
Karen Docherty gives a reading.
'It's nothing to do with crystal balls, but I can predict things like babies…
Humza Yousaf
KEZIA DUGDALE: Deposit return scheme should be binned, not kicked down the road

Editor's Picks

Most Commented