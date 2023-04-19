Cruise ship staff ‘tried to save man in water on night Levi Davis disappeared’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cruise ship staff ‘tried to save man in water on night Levi Davis disappeared’

By Press Association
Levi Davis (Ian West/PA)
Levi Davis (Ian West/PA)

Cruise ship staff reported trying to save a man who was in the water near Barcelona’s commercial port on the night rugby player Levi Davis went missing, his family have said.

The 24-year-old former Bath player and Celebrity X Factor contestant was last seen at The Old Irish Pub in Barcelona on October 29.

However, a statement shared with the PA news agency on behalf of Mr Davis’s family said police had told them his phone last registered with a phone tower at the far end of Barcelona’s commercial port.

The statement said that his mother Julie Davis and friend Richard Squire met local police on Monday for an update on the investigation into his disappearance.

“Extensive work has been done to track Levi’s movements on the night of the 29th October and they are able to confirm that following his last reported sighting at the Hard Rock Cafe, Levi walked back down La Rambla and entered the commercial port,” the statement said.

“His phone last registered in the early hours of Saturday 30th October with a phone tower at the far end of the port closest to the sea entrance.”

The statement said cruise ship staff reported trying to save a man in the water by the port on the same night.

“Reports of a man in the water by staff on a cruise ship entering the port at 6.30am on 30th Oct have been investigated,” his family said.

“Four staff confirmed seeing a man in the water with specific details including him asking for help in English and the colour of his clothing.

“A life jacket was thrown from the ship and emergency sea and air rescue services searched the area but they were unable to find him.”

The statement added that the investigation is continuing and asked for the privacy of Mr Davis’s family and friends to be respected.

Mr Davis appeared on ITV’s Celebrity X Factor in 2019, alongside fellow rugby stars Ben Foden and Thom Evans, in a singing group known as Try Star.

He was also on E4’s Celebs Go Dating in 2020.

He had signed a record deal and had gone to stay with Mr Squire in Ibiza to work on some songs.

Speaking to the BBC last month, Mr Squire said he dropped Mr Davis off in Ibiza Town on October 28 and has not seen him since.

He said Mr Davis told him he was heading to Barcelona.

Mr Davis told Mr Squire he would call when he arrived in Barcelona but he never did.

As concern grew, Bath Rugby shared a missing persons appeal in November.

