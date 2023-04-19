Northern Ireland can never go back to its violent past, says Sunak

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Northern Ireland can never go back to its violent past, says Sunak

By Press Association
(Left-right) Former taoiseach Bertie Ahern, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, former US president Bill Clinton and former prime minister Sir Tony Blair stand outside Hillsborough Castle, Co Down, ahead of a gala dinner (PA)
(Left-right) Former taoiseach Bertie Ahern, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, former US president Bill Clinton and former prime minister Sir Tony Blair stand outside Hillsborough Castle, Co Down, ahead of a gala dinner (PA)

Northern Ireland can never go back to its violent past, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has told a gathering of past and present political leaders in Co Down.

The event featured one of the most significant audiences in Northern Ireland’s history, including four former prime ministers, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, three former Taoisigh and former US president Bill Clinton.

It followed a major three-day conference at the Queen’s University in Belfast to mark the 25th anniversary of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement.

Mr Sunak started with a joke about negotiations for the seating plan for the event, with the guest list including Boris Johnson, Liz Truss, Theresa May and Sir Tony Blair.

He told guests they were gathered to mark a “truly extraordinary achievement” in the 1998 accord which largely brought the Troubles to an end.

Police officer shot in Omagh
Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell was shot and badly injured (David Young/PA)

He referred to meeting Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell, who was seriously injured after being shot by dissidents in Omagh earlier this year.

The Prime Minister said they agreed that Northern Ireland cannot go back to its violent past.

“Last week I visited a man who has dedicated himself to building that future, a policeman, a father, a husband, a children’s football coach, DCI John Caldwell,” he said.

“We sat together and talked about the society he loves and about his ordeal. He told me, ‘we can’t go back’.”

“We can’t go back. If there is one message from this hall tonight, one message from the people of Northern Ireland to the world, it is surely this, we will never go back.

Good Friday Agreement 25th Anniversary
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak delivers a speech (Charles McQuillan/PA)

“Instead we will learn the lessons of 25 years ago, we will keep working, keep moving forward, bringing everyone with us until we realise in full the future that the people of Northern Ireland deserve.”

The gathering came as the Stormont Assembly remains effectively collapsed due to a DUP boycott. The party is calling for action from the UK government over its concerns around the Brexit protocol.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, as well as his predecessors Dame Arlene Foster and Peter Robinson, and Sinn Fein president Mary-Lou McDonald and vice president Michelle O’Neill were among the guests at the dinner.

Former prime minister Sir Tony drew laughter as he playfully started his address to the dinner with a famous quote of his from 1998: “Tonight is not a night for soundbites. Fortunately the hand of history is firmly on someone else’s shoulder.”

He reflected on the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement and said it only happened because leaders took risks and ventured from a place of comfort to create change.

“Tonight we mark it with honour but I can tell you, 25 years ago, this agreement only happened because leaders were prepared to put their leadership in peril for the good of their people,” he said.

Good Friday Agreement 25th Anniversary
Former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern gives a speech during a gala dinner at Hillsborough Castle, Co Down (Charles McQuillan/PA)

Former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern responded to warm comments from Sir Tony, saying he had never believed a British prime minister would take Ireland as seriously as the former PM did.

He highlighted how they had agreed to “rigorous impartiality” as the two governments in the 1990s negotiations.

“That strict balance is hugely important to what we achieved,” he added.

Mr Sunak and Mr Varadkar had a private meeting before the dinner.

The Taoiseach’s office indicated they agreed that the 25th anniversary of the agreement is a “critical opportunity” to bring renewed focus on protecting the gains of peace.

Good Friday Agreement 25th Anniversary
Former prime minister Boris Johnson (left) greets Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris as they arrive for a gala dinner at Hillsborough Castle, Co Down (Charles McQuillan/PA)

The Irish government readout said: “Their shared priority is the return of a functioning assembly and executive and they committed to working together in the period ahead in ongoing support of the agreement and its institutions.”

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer also expressed his desire to see the Stormont Assembly functioning again, and urged the Government to be an “honest broker”.

Speaking as he arrived at Hillsborough Castle, Sir Keir said: “My hope that that window of opportunity to get the institutions back up is there, but it will be a matter for the parties here in Northern Ireland, the UK Government has to be that honest broker.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Cameron Rae.
Teenager accused of murdering Perth man Cameron Rae to stand trial
2
Police at Strawberrybank. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Police search Dundee West End gardens in manhunt after attempted break-in
3
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Police are investigating after a car was torched on Brown Constable Street in Dundee Picture shows; A torched car on Brown Constable Street. Stobswell, Dundee. Supplied by Jimi Simpson Date; 19/04/2023
Police probe as second car torched in Dundee neighbourhood within days
4
Invercarse Hotel owners Paul Brownlie and Sean Burke at the Dundee hotel. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Invercarse Hotel: New owners make £250,000 of improvements to Dundee establishment
5
Mike Soutar will return to our screens on The Apprentice this week. Image: BBC.
‘I won’t be using Loganair again’: The Apprentice star Mike Soutar reacts to new…
4
6
Cairncross of Perth is to close after more than 150 years. Image: Indigo PR.
Historic jewellers Cairncross of Perth to close after more than 150 years
7
Hayfield Place, Kirkcaldy.
Six men charged after drugs raid at Kirkcaldy industrial estate
8
Dundee painter and lecturer Delia Baillie has died aged 45 after a battle with cancer. Image: Julie Howden
Delia Baillie: Renowned Dundee painter, lecturer and mother-of-two dies after cancer battle aged 45
9
Firefighters in attendance at Balbeggie Primary School
Perthshire school to remain closed after fire
10
Aaron Sommerville being chased by the duck.
Fife dad goes viral after being chased by angry duck

More from The Courier

Staff were forced to close down the school during the lunch break. Image: Google Street View
Teenagers charged after causing disturbance in Dundee high school
Kirkcaldy Links Market Opening Day 2023. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Best pictures as Kirkcaldy Links Market gets under way
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Douglas Stuart coming to Dundee Picture shows; Douglas Stuart; with his book Young Mungo; beside the Shuggie Bain Mural on the Barrowland Ballroom wall in Glasgow. . various. Supplied by Macmillan Date; Unknown
Shuggie Bain author Douglas Stuart 'excited' to visit Dundee library
(Left-right) Former taoiseach Bertie Ahern, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, former US president Bill Clinton and former prime minister Sir Tony Blair stand outside Hillsborough Castle, Co Down, ahead of a gala dinner (PA)
Wednesday court round-up — Roofer's shame and meat mistake
Carnoustie councillor Brian Boyd at the scene of the latest incident on Norries Road. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Spate of Carnoustie crashes are 'unfortunate coincidences', says local councillor
Callum Davidson with Scottish Cup a Hampden
KEVIN PRINGLE: Callum Davidson's departure from St Johnstone shows the beautiful game is a…
Peter Murrell and Nicola Sturgeon. Image: PA.
Full timeline in SNP finance crisis as Angus-born party treasurer quits
Greg James has urged Dundee City Council to go "viral". Image: Kieron McCarron/ITV/Shutterstock
Greg James urges Dundee City Council workers to go 'viral' ahead of Radio 1's…
Callum Davidson and Steven MacLean. Image: SNS.
RAB DOUGLAS: Callum Davidson's St Johnstone legacy will never be tainted and Steven MacLean…
Karen Docherty gives a reading.
'It's nothing to do with crystal balls, but I can predict things like babies…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented