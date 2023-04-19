Test may predict decline in memory before symptoms appear, research suggests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Test may predict decline in memory before symptoms appear, research suggests

By Press Association
‘Simple test may predict decline in memory and thinking before symptoms appear’ (David Davies/PA)
‘Simple test may predict decline in memory and thinking before symptoms appear’ (David Davies/PA)

A simple test may predict a decline in memory and thinking long before symptoms appear, new research has suggested.

According to the study, the test may be able to identify the risk of developing cognitive impairment –  which can be an early sign of Alzheimer’s disease – years later.

The study involved 969 people with an average age of 69 with no thinking or memory problems at the start of the study.

They were given a simple memory test and were followed for up to 10 years.

Study author Ellen Grober, of Albert Einstein College of Medicine New York, US, said: “There is increasing evidence that some people with no thinking and memory problems may actually have very subtle signs of early cognitive impairment.

“In our study, a sensitive and simple memory test predicted the risk of developing cognitive impairment in people who were otherwise considered to have normal cognition.”

The test included two phases.

For the study phase, people were shown four cards, each with drawings of four items, and asked to identify the item belonging to a particular category.

They would name the item “grapes” after being asked to identify a “fruit”.

In the test phase, people were first asked to recall the items – measuring their ability to retrieve information.

Then, for items they did not remember, they were given category cues, a process that measured memory storage.

People in the study were divided into five groups, or stages zero through four, based on their test scores.

Stage zero represented no memory problems while stages one and two reflected increasing difficulty with retrieving memories which can precede dementia by five to eight years.

Those in this group were able to remember items when given cues.

In the third and fourth stages, people could not remember all the items even after cues.

These stages precede dementia by one to three years, according to the scoring system which is used in Alzheimer’s disease testing.

A total of 47% of the people were in stage zero, 35% in stage one, 13% in stage two and 5% in stages three and four combined.

According to the research, 234 people involved in the study developed cognitive impairment.

After taking into consideration factors like age, sex and a gene that affects a person’s risk of Alzheimer’s disease, researchers found when compared to people who were at stage zero, people at stages one and two were twice as likely to develop cognitive impairment.

Those at stages three and four were three times as likely to develop cognitive impairment.

Prof Grober said: “Detecting cognitive impairment at its earliest stages is beneficial to researchers investigating treatments.

“It also could benefit those people who are found to be at increased risk by consulting with their physician and implementing interventions to promote healthy brain ageing.”

The findings are published in the Neurology journal.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Cameron Rae.
Teenager accused of murdering Perth man Cameron Rae to stand trial
2
Police at Strawberrybank. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Police search Dundee West End gardens in manhunt after attempted break-in
3
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Police are investigating after a car was torched on Brown Constable Street in Dundee Picture shows; A torched car on Brown Constable Street. Stobswell, Dundee. Supplied by Jimi Simpson Date; 19/04/2023
Police probe as second car torched in Dundee neighbourhood within days
4
Invercarse Hotel owners Paul Brownlie and Sean Burke at the Dundee hotel. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Invercarse Hotel: New owners make £250,000 of improvements to Dundee establishment
5
Mike Soutar will return to our screens on The Apprentice this week. Image: BBC.
‘I won’t be using Loganair again’: The Apprentice star Mike Soutar reacts to new…
4
6
Cairncross of Perth is to close after more than 150 years. Image: Indigo PR.
Historic jewellers Cairncross of Perth to close after more than 150 years
2
7
Hayfield Place, Kirkcaldy.
Six men charged after drugs raid at Kirkcaldy industrial estate
8
Dundee painter and lecturer Delia Baillie has died aged 45 after a battle with cancer. Image: Julie Howden
Delia Baillie: Renowned Dundee painter, lecturer and mother-of-two dies after cancer battle aged 45
9
Firefighters in attendance at Balbeggie Primary School
Perthshire school to remain closed after fire
10
Aaron Sommerville being chased by the duck.
Fife dad goes viral after being chased by angry duck

More from The Courier

Steven MacLean on the training ground. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone interim boss Steven MacLean so consumed by Hibs game he forgot his…
Brechin City players celebrate Fraser MacLeod's strike. Image: Wullie Marr/ DCT Media
Brechin verdict: Key moments and player ratings as Angus side secure Highland League title…
Female student talking a photograph of the notice board in high school. Girl taking a picture of exam timetable with her mobile phone in school.; Shutterstock ID 1716664462; purchase_order: ; job:
Exams timetable 2023: Find dates for each National 5, Higher and Advanced Higher subject
Staff were forced to close down the school during the lunch break. Image: Google Street View
Teenagers charged after causing disturbance in Dundee high school
Kirkcaldy Links Market Opening Day 2023. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Best pictures as Kirkcaldy Links Market gets under way
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Douglas Stuart coming to Dundee Picture shows; Douglas Stuart; with his book Young Mungo; beside the Shuggie Bain Mural on the Barrowland Ballroom wall in Glasgow. . various. Supplied by Macmillan Date; Unknown
Shuggie Bain author Douglas Stuart 'excited' to visit Dundee library
‘Simple test may predict decline in memory and thinking before symptoms appear’ (David Davies/PA)
Wednesday court round-up — Roofer's shame and meat mistake
Carnoustie councillor Brian Boyd at the scene of the latest incident on Norries Road. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Spate of Carnoustie crashes are 'unfortunate coincidences', says local councillor
Callum Davidson with Scottish Cup a Hampden
KEVIN PRINGLE: Callum Davidson's departure from St Johnstone shows the beautiful game is a…
Peter Murrell and Nicola Sturgeon. Image: PA.
Full timeline in SNP finance crisis as Angus-born party treasurer quits

Editor's Picks

Most Commented