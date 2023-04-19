Manchester City progress past Bayern Munich to reach Champions League semi-final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Manchester City progress past Bayern Munich to reach Champions League semi-final

By Press Association
Erling Haaland celebrates his goal in Munich (Adam Davy/PA)
Erling Haaland celebrates his goal in Munich (Adam Davy/PA)

Erling Haaland scored his 48th goal of the season as Manchester City weathered a storm to reach the Champions League semi-finals with a 1-1 draw at Bayern Munich.

The prolific Norwegian recovered from missing a penalty to strike in the 57th minute of tense quarter-final second leg at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday as City progressed 4-1 on aggregate.

Joshua Kimmich registered Bayern’s first goal of the tie with a late penalty but the result was already beyond doubt with City setting up a replay of last year’s semi-final against holders Real Madrid.

Prior to Haaland’s goal effectively killing off the tie, the night had been eventful with Bayern spurning a number of chances and Haaland firing over from the spot.

Erling Haaland fires the ball into the net to seal the tie for Manchester City
Erling Haaland fires the ball into the net to seal the tie for Manchester City (Adam Davy/PA)

There was also confusion as Dayot Upamecano was sent off for fouling Haaland only to be reprieved because the City forward had been offside.

Bayern were clearly stung by last week’s 3-0 loss at the Etihad Stadium and were determined to go down fighting.

They began with belief and, feeding off the energy of a boisterous atmosphere, took the game to City.

Kingsley Coman twice got clear down the right in the opening minutes but his final ball was lacking.

The visitors survived a bigger scare when former City winger Leroy Sane raced through on goal but shot wide attempting to fire low past Ederson.

The excitement perhaps got to Bayern’s on-loan City full-back Joao Cancelo as he came up against his parent club, with the Portuguese booked for a bad challenge on international team-mate Bernardo Silva.

There was drama at the other end when Upamecano was shown a red card for tripping Haaland as he broke clear but the decision was overturned after a flag was raised.

Upamecano had another let-off after he was adjudged to have handled an Ilkay Gundogan shot.

Bayern’s players did their best to delay the resulting penalty and, when it was finally taken, Haaland blazed over the bar.

That miss gave Bayern renewed hope and they finished the first half strongly with Coman firing at Ederson and Sane, who earlier had a free-kick saved, shooting wide from distance. Cancelo and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting were also denied at close range.

Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel, centre, was sent off late on
Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel, centre, was sent off late on (Adam Davy/PA)

Tempers frayed before the interval and Gundogan and Kimmich were booked after a coming-together.

Haaland had another opportunity after the break as Bayern, in chasing the tie, began to get stretched but he shot straight at Yann Sommer.

The hosts went close again as a Coman effort squirmed through Ederson’s grasp and rolled across goal but City cleared and Haaland made no mistake at the third time of asking.

Again the Bayern defence was caught out as Kevin De Bruyne led a charge. The Belgian calmly slipped in Haaland and, after skipping around a challenge, he finished emphatically from in front of goal.

That put the tie beyond doubt but Bayern were not quite done. Mathys Tel had a goal chalked off for offside before Kimmich struck from the spot seven minutes from time after Manuel Akanji was harshly penalised for handball.

Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel had to watch the closing minutes from the stands after being shown a red card for letting his frustrations get the better of him.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Cameron Rae.
Teenager accused of murdering Perth man Cameron Rae to stand trial
2
Police at Strawberrybank. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Police search Dundee West End gardens in manhunt after attempted break-in
3
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Police are investigating after a car was torched on Brown Constable Street in Dundee Picture shows; A torched car on Brown Constable Street. Stobswell, Dundee. Supplied by Jimi Simpson Date; 19/04/2023
Police probe as second car torched in Dundee neighbourhood within days
4
Invercarse Hotel owners Paul Brownlie and Sean Burke at the Dundee hotel. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Invercarse Hotel: New owners make £250,000 of improvements to Dundee establishment
5
Mike Soutar will return to our screens on The Apprentice this week. Image: BBC.
‘I won’t be using Loganair again’: The Apprentice star Mike Soutar reacts to new…
4
6
Cairncross of Perth is to close after more than 150 years. Image: Indigo PR.
Historic jewellers Cairncross of Perth to close after more than 150 years
2
7
Hayfield Place, Kirkcaldy.
Six men charged after drugs raid at Kirkcaldy industrial estate
8
Dundee painter and lecturer Delia Baillie has died aged 45 after a battle with cancer. Image: Julie Howden
Delia Baillie: Renowned Dundee painter, lecturer and mother-of-two dies after cancer battle aged 45
9
Firefighters in attendance at Balbeggie Primary School
Perthshire school to remain closed after fire
10
Aaron Sommerville being chased by the duck.
Fife dad goes viral after being chased by angry duck

More from The Courier

MacLeod in action at Ibrox. Image: SNS
Dundee United receive Rory MacLeod 'enquiries' amid Fulham switch stall — but Jim Goodwin…
Hayley Watson was found guilty of supplying drugs to boyfriend Kevin Hogg at HMP Perth.
Woman caught passing drug-laced paper to boyfriend inside Perth Prison
Owen Bonner was given unpaid work.
Kirkcaldy man convicted of 'abducting' brothers before savage beating is sentenced
United defeated Celtic and the fans started to believe the title was in sight. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee United put one hand on title trophy by beating Celtic in 1983 classic
Gary Barlow knew he was guaranteed a brilliant reception when he returned to Dundee. Image: DC Thomson.
Gary Barlow's surprise show for Dundee superfan led to Take That icon's Caird Hall…
The cHeRries Awards finalists have been revealed. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
cHeRries Awards 2023: Our finalists revealed
Sandy Mitchell heads to Monza in Italy to open his 2023 Euro campaign. Image: McMedia
Lamborghini ace Mitchell makes Pro-class debut at Italy's Temple of Speed
Estate agent Rosie Fraser in her new Broughty Ferry office. Image: Rosie Fraser.
Rosie Fraser: Estate agent opens premises in Broughty Ferry
Theo Quantick is preparing for the St Andrews film premiere
St Andrews student to premiere first film following help from Oscar-nominated sound man
Mateusz Piotr Jazdzewski inside his new café. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Blairgowrie teen uses earnings from age of 12 to open town's first evening café

Editor's Picks

Most Commented