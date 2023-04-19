Bernardo Silva confident of claiming Champions League revenge over Real Madrid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bernardo Silva confident of claiming Champions League revenge over Real Madrid

By Press Association
Bernardo Silva is targeting revenge against Real Madrid (Dave Thompson/PA)
Bernardo Silva is targeting revenge against Real Madrid (Dave Thompson/PA)

Bernardo Silva spoke confidently of claiming revenge over Real Madrid after Manchester City booked a Champions League semi-final rematch against the Spanish giants.

City reached the last four for a third successive year as they weathered a storm to claim a 1-1 draw in the second leg of their quarter-final against Bayern Munich on Wednesday and progress 4-1 on aggregate.

Erling Haaland put the result beyond doubt when, having earlier missed a penalty, he struck in the 57th minute at the Allianz Arena before Joshua Kimmich claimed a late reply for the Germans from the spot.

City missed out on a place in the final when they were beaten by Real in dramatic circumstances at the Bernabeu Stadium last season and Silva now wants to put the record straight.

Asked about the chance of revenge, the City midfielder told BT Sport: “Hopefully, yes. We will go for it definitely.

“We always go for it but we feel the team is very, very confident at the minute. I think we are going through.”

City did most of the damage in their quarter-final with their 3-0 win in the first leg but Bayern started with the belief they could turn the tie around.

They spurned numerous chances in the first half before Haaland’s strike eventually killed off their hopes.

Manager Pep Guardiola said: “I’m so happy – three years in a row in the semi-finals of the Champions League against an incredible team.

“But we struggled in the first half and 4-1 doesn’t show the two games. Fortunately, they missed their chances.

“We defended well and in the second half we were much better. The only regret is we didn’t have more sequences of passes. You have to have more passes against a team of that quality.

“But apart from that, congratulations to all at Manchester City and thank you to all our fans who came to Munich.”

Bayern Munich v Manchester City – UEFA Champions League – Quarter Final – Second Leg – Allianz Arena
Erling Haaland opened the scoring for Manchester City after earlier missing a penalty against Bayern Munich (Adam Davy/PA)

Haaland’s goal was his 48th of an extraordinary season.

Guardiola said: “Erling is a threat. We know that. He showed personality for the penalty. He missed it but it doesn’t matter.

“He is having a good season and finishing really good.”

Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel was sent off late in the game after letting his frustrations get the better of him and he later rated referee Clement Turpin as “grade E”.

However, he was more positive about his own players.

Bayern Munich v Manchester City – UEFA Champions League – Quarter Final – Second Leg – Allianz Arena
Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel was sent off late on (Adam Davy/PA)

He said: “I don’t think the scoreline reflects the tie but there was a difference in self-confidence and form.

“For the few chances we conceded in both matches, we were punished.

“I am very satisfied with the style of our play. We played against the most in-form team in all of Europe and met them eye to eye.”

