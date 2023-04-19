Rise in number of children aged 10 and under needing treatment due to violence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Rise in number of children aged 10 and under needing treatment due to violence

By Press Association
The report used data from 88 emergency departments in England and Wales, around a quarter of the total (Alamy/PA)
The report used data from 88 emergency departments in England and Wales, around a quarter of the total (Alamy/PA)

The number of children aged 10 and under needing medical treatment due to violence rose by nearly 80% last year, research suggests.

A report on data from 88 emergency departments in England and Wales, around a quarter of the total, suggested that the number of cases involving children aged zero to 10 rose by 79.6% in 2022 compared with the previous year.

There were an estimated 2,766 cases in 2022, compared with 1,540 in 2021, the researchers from Cardiff University’s Violence Research Group found.

In total an estimated 164,723 people attended accident and emergency, minor injury units or walk-in centres in England and Wales for treatment of injuries sustained in violence, up 17,867 or 12% on 2021.

It was the second year running that the number increased by more than 10%, having risen by 23% the previous year as Covid restrictions were lifted.

The total figure remains just below pre-pandemic levels, still 6.2% down on the 175,764 cases dealt with in 2019.

But serious violence among victims aged 31 to 50 rose by 10% last year and outstripped 2019 levels, the only age group to rise above pre-pandemic figures.

Violence was much more common at weekends after people had gone out on Friday and Saturday nights, the researchers found, and also rose during May and July.

Men were more than twice as likely as women to need treatment for injuries, and in terms of age those aged between 18 and 30 were most at risk, followed by 31 to 50-year-olds.

The longer term trend is of a steady decrease in serious violence, according to hospital and Crime Survey data.

In 2012 the number of people needing emergency medical treatment for injuries caused by violence was 267,291, and the figure has steadily decreased since.

There was a marked drop when Covid-19 restrictions were brought in, going from 175,764 people treated in 2019 to 119,111 in 2020.

Co-author of the report Professor Jonathan Shepherd said: “The most important message from the Covid-19 era as far as violence is concerned is that it can be prevented. Violence is not inevitable.

“Redoubling and targeting prevention efforts will reduce its burdens on citizens, families and across public services, not least on costly, hard-pressed hospital emergency departments.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Staff were forced to close down the school during the lunch break. Image: Google Street View
Teenagers charged over ‘disturbance’ at Dundee high school
2
Cairncross of Perth is to close after more than 150 years. Image: Indigo PR.
Historic jewellers Cairncross of Perth to close after more than 150 years
3
3
Estate agent Rosie Fraser in her new Broughty Ferry office.
Rosie Fraser: Estate agent opens premises in Broughty Ferry
4
Owen Bonner was given unpaid work.
Kirkcaldy man convicted of ‘abducting’ brothers before savage beating is sentenced
5
Cameron Rae.
Teenager accused of murdering Perth man Cameron Rae to stand trial
6
Police at Strawberrybank. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Police search Dundee West End gardens in manhunt after attempted break-in
7
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Major retail development at BCA site in Kinross Picture shows; BCA site Kinross . Kinross . Supplied by Google Maps Date; 19/04/2023
‘Talks held with retail giants’ over major development planned for Kinross
8
Employee Gary Stewart stole £1.5k from bosses at The Foundry.
Perth pub worker stole £1.5k from bosses in midnight safe raid
9
David Anderson.
Diageo security guard snared by Fife workmates after ‘grooming’ 14-year-old
10
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Police are investigating after a car was torched on Brown Constable Street in Dundee Picture shows; A torched car on Brown Constable Street. Stobswell, Dundee. Supplied by Jimi Simpson Date; 19/04/2023
Police probe as second car torched in Dundee neighbourhood within days

More from The Courier

'Wine bar revolutionaries': Oil and gas protesters target Holyrood as SNP-Green cracks show
Richard Jones won Britain's Got Talent in 2016. Image: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock
Britain's Got Talent winning magician coming to Dundee
The car was taken from Oakfield Street in Kelty. Image: Google Maps.
Dundee student's 'nightmare' as £10k car stolen from Fife home
Thomas Dolan admitted child sex assault. Image: Facebook.
Dundee child molester sprints from court amid anger over sentencing
Cameron Rae.
Cameron Rae: Perth mum backs calls for minute's applause at Old Firm game
Firefighters at the scene on Dundonald Street. Image: Supplied
Woman tells of moment residents evacuated as fire ripped through Dundee flat
Hayfield Place, Kirkcaldy.
Six in court after Kirkcaldy industrial estate police raid
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell has thanked the club's fans. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell hopes to repay Arbroath fans' loyalty with gift of Championship survival
Former Scots Guard James Christie
Obituary: James Christie, wounded Second World War veteran who survived machine gun ambush
Sibbald is a pressing machine in the United engine room. Image: SNS
A pressing matter: The key Jim Goodwin tactical tweak as tireless Dundee United midfielder…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented