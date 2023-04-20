Body recovered from rubble of collapsed New York garage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Body recovered from rubble of collapsed New York garage

By Press Association
A body has been recovered from the rubble of a parking garage which collapsed in New York, city officials have said (Yuki Iwamura/AP)
A body has been recovered from the rubble of a parking garage which collapsed in New York, city officials have said (Yuki Iwamura/AP)

A body has been recovered from the rubble of a parking garage which collapsed in New York, city officials have said.

It has not been confirmed if the body is that of the missing garage worker who was presumed dead after the multi-level parking lot collapsed on Tuesday.

Manhattan district attorney Alvin Bragg has opened an investigation into the collapse.

A preliminary investigation all three floors of the garage partially or completely collapsed, according to the city’s Buildings Department. The garage’s rear wall partially collapsed and the front facade bulged.

Parking Garage Collapse
Cars outside the partially collapsed parking garage in the Financial District of New York (Yuki Iwamura/AP)

Emergency management commissioner Zach Iscol told a news conference: “Right now we’re transitioning to how we safely take down that building.”

Officials said recovery efforts to remove up to 90 vehicles from amid tons of shattered concrete were made more difficult by the possibility that work could further destabilise the structure.

Two decades ago, city building inspectors cited the property owner for failing to properly maintain the building, finding at the time there were “cracks and defects” in the concrete.

A 2013 inspection showed no further structural issues, according to an update the Building Department provided on Wednesday afternoon.

Beginning last year, parking garages in parts of Manhattan were required to undergo structural inspections and file a report with the city by the end of 2023, with additional inspections at least once every six years. City officials said the garage’s owners had yet to comply.

Parking Garage Collapse
Cars are seen at the partial collapse of a parking garage (Tom Kaminski/WCBS 880 News/AP)

“There’s an investigation into exactly what happened here and making sure there’s something we could put in place to prevent something like this from happening,” Mayor Eric Adams said.

The collapse happened at around 4pm on Tuesday, a few blocks from City Hall and the Brooklyn Bridge in downtown Manhattan.

Pace University evacuated an adjacent dormitory and a classroom building and cancelled evening classes as it assessed the buildings’ safety.

City inspectors gave the all clear to resume use of the buildings, although the university said it would hold some classes online and have staff work remotely for the time being.

Six nearby buildings were under evacuation orders pending inspections, according to city officials.

