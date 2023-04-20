Prime minister’s army general son is promoted in step towards succession

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Prime minister’s army general son is promoted in step towards succession

By Press Association
Cambodian army chief Hun Manet, right, receives the promotion to four-star general from minister Tea Banh (AP Photo/Heng Sinith)
Cambodian army chief Hun Manet, who is widely expected to replace his father as the country’s prime minister later this year, was promoted on Thursday to his country’s highest military rank.

Prime Minister Hun Sen, 71, explicitly declared his support in December 2021 to have the United States Military Academy-trained Hun Manet succeed him through constitutional means.

In mid-March, Mr Hun Sen hinted strongly that he intends to step down when a new government is installed after July’s general election.

“Now we have found the young generation that will come to replace us. We should hand over to them and just stay behind them,” Mr Hun Sen said at the time.

Cambodia Politics
Cambodian army chief Hun Manet is expected to replace his father as prime minister of Cambodia (AP Photo/Heng Sinith)

Hun Manet, 45, was made a four-star general – a promotion from his three-star lieutenant-general’s rank – at a ceremony attended by about a thousand senior officers at the defence ministry in the capital, Phnom Penh.

He was formally granted his promotion in March by King Norodom Sihamoni, whose position is largely symbolic.

In a statement posted on his Facebook page after the promotion ceremony, Mr Hun Manet thanked the king, his father, defence minister Tea Banh and all the army’s officers for their trust and support, and for providing him a chance to serve Cambodia and its people.

Mr Hun Manet holds several key security posts, and was already elevated in 2018 from the 865-member central committee of his father’s ruling Cambodian People’s Party to its 37-member standing committee, the country’s key decision-making body, making him a de facto member of his father’s inner political circle.

In a speech at the ceremony, Mr Tea Banh- one of Mr Hun Sen’s most important early supporters – credited Mr Hun Manet for upgrading and reforming Cambodia’s military since he became army chief in 2018.

Mr Hun Sen has led Cambodia with an iron fist for 38 years, and during the last election in 2018 had vowed to stay in office for two more terms, until 2028.

At the same time, he spoke often of having his son succeed him and appointed him to several high-profile and important positions. He said the new post-election government would likely be formed in September.

Mr Hun Sen has maintained power as an autocrat in a nominally democratic framework. His Cambodian People’s Party, with a stranglehold on power, is certain to top the next polls.

It won all the national assembly seats in the 2018 election, after a court ruling dissolved the only credible opposition grouping, the Cambodia National Rescue Party, for allegedly plotting the illegal overthrow of the government.

The courts are widely seen as political tools of Mr Hun Sen’s ruling party.

