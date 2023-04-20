Two-year project to make UK’s busiest railway station ‘lighter and brighter’

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The century-old roof of the UK’s busiest railway station is being renovated to create a brighter environment for passengers.

Network Rail said it has started a two-year project to refurbish London Waterloo’s roof, which was built in 1922.

Around 10,000 new glazed panels will be installed across 12,000 square metres of roof – an area nearly twice the size of the pitch at Wembley Stadium.

They will be made from a polycarbonate material which is around 50% lighter than the existing panels, reducing stress on the structure.

London Waterloo station was used for 41 million journeys in the year to the end of March (James Manning/PA)

A range of other changes being made at the station will include the provision of more seats, and improved toilet and baby changing facilities.

Office of Rail and Road figures show 41 million journeys were made to or from London Waterloo in the year to the end of March.

It was the original London terminus for Eurostar services, until they were moved to London St Pancras International in 2007.

Cem Davis, Network Rail’s London Waterloo station manager, said: “Customers will soon benefit from a lighter and brighter station, making journeys more welcoming and pleasant.

“Work is also under way to improve the retail and food and drink offer, and the toilets are also in the middle of a large-scale refurbishment.

“There will be some changes to the station as we carry out the upgrades and our station team will be on hand to ensure customers’ station experience is as seamless as possible.”