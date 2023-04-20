George Mitchell hopes to be well enough to return to Northern Ireland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
George Mitchell hopes to be well enough to return to Northern Ireland

By Press Association
George Mitchell during the three-day international conference (Brian Lawless/PA)
George Mitchell during the three-day international conference (Brian Lawless/PA)

US peace envoy George Mitchell says he holds out hope he will be able return to Northern Ireland in the company of his children.

The former senator, 89, who has undergone three years of intensive treatment for leukaemia, revealed his attendance at this week’s landmark conference commemorating the Good Friday Agreement was in doubt just days before he flew out.

Mr Mitchell, who chaired the 1998 Good Friday negotiations to their successful outcome, told the PA news agency that he had made alternative arrangements to address the event at Queen’s University from a TV studio in the United States.

The speech delivered by the veteran diplomat on the first day of the conference has been lauded as the most impactful of the entire event.

As he prepares to return to the United States on Friday, Mr Mitchell described his visit to Northern Ireland as “very meaningful and emotional”.

“Three years ago I was diagnosed with acute leukaemia and was very seriously ill and I thought that my travelling days were over,” he said.

“But, fortunately – and this is the first time in three years that I’ve attended and spoken at a major public event – I was able to make this trip and I’m very grateful for it.”

Mr Mitchell said he and his family had come to love Northern Ireland and its people.

“And I wanted to come personally to thank people here for the courtesy and hospitality and warmth with which they’ve received me and my family and to convey my hope, my genuine sincere hope, that people of Northern Ireland will get the self-governance that they’re entitled to, that they need to make progress and that they will continue in their efforts to make it possible for every child in Northern Ireland to go as high and as far as their talent and willingness to work will take them,” he said.

Good Friday Agreement 25th Anniversary
Senator George Mitchell stands beside a new bust of himself by Irish visual artist Colin Davidson at Queen’s University Belfast (Liam McBurney/PA)

“That’s the fundamental aim of democratic societies everywhere. And Northern Ireland, I think more than most, has people of energy, commitment and they deserve that chance.”

On his contingency arrangements if he had been unable to travel, Mr Mitchell said: “I made alternate plans, a television studio in the United States to do my address by videotape, if that was necessary,” he said.

“But a few days before, I went to the hospital, went through some tests with my doctor, and he thought it was fine but I had to be careful and prudent about how much I do.

“And, so far, while the chemotherapy that I received over the past three years is necessary to combat the cancer, it greatly weakens your body and leaves you lacking in stamina and energy, so I’ve had to pace myself a little bit, get tired a little bit, but really it was well worth it.”

A bronze bust of the talks mediator was unveiled at Queen’s University to mark the anniversary of the accord.

“I don’t know if this is my last trip or not to be perfectly frank, I don’t know what’s going to happen,” he said.

George Mitchell
George Mitchell said he hopes to return to Northern Ireland(Brian Lawless/PA)

“The doctors have told me that I might go for a period of time without a resumption of cancer and die from something else, I’m going to be 90 years old in a couple of months.

“On the other hand he said the cancer might come back in a few months and you’ll have to go back into chemotherapy. So I live every day thanking God that I’m still here and still around and, for me, it’s wonderful to be able to come back here.

“I’ve seen many old friends that I had not seen for a very long time, renewed acquaintances.

“Things take on a different context and a different meaning when you reach the stage of life that I have reached, and I enjoy what we would think of as routine things more than I appreciated and did before.

“And my children love Northern Ireland on the occasions that they came and I hope very much I can come back again, not at any conference, but just as a visitor, as I had often, and have my children come with me, but I can’t be sure of that.

“So I want to make the most of this visit as I can.”

