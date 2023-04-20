Girl, seven, ‘lured to death by man who repeatedly knifed her through the heart’ By Press Association April 20 2023, 11.20am Share Girl, seven, ‘lured to death by man who repeatedly knifed her through the heart’ Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/news/uk-world/4321231/girl-seven-lured-to-death-by-man-who-repeatedly-knifed-her-through-the-heart/ Copy Link A seven-year-old girl was lured to her death by a man who repeatedly stabbed her through the heart, a court has been told (Northumbria Police/PA) Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[subtitle]] Email address Password Show Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number. [[list_checkbox_text]] [[button_text]] By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy Or sign up with Facebook Google Complete Registration Check mark A check mark indicating successful registration. Registration complete Thank you for registering! A confirmation email has been sent to Back to [[site_name]]