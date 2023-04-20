Teenager arrested on suspicion of murder as stabbing victim named

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Teenager arrested on suspicion of murder as stabbing victim named

By Press Association
Kelvin Ward was stabbed to death in Castle Bromwich (West Midlands Police/PA)
Kelvin Ward was stabbed to death in Castle Bromwich (West Midlands Police/PA)

A man who was fatally attacked after his vehicle was reportedly rammed into has been named by police, with a teenager arrested on suspicion of murder.

Kelvin Ward, who was in his 50s, was stabbed to death after being attacked by a number of people at about 8.15pm on Tuesday in Chester Road, Castle Bromwich, Birmingham, after his car was rammed by another vehicle, West Midlands Police said.

On Thursday, the force said that a 16-year-old boy had been arrested on suspicion of murder and would be questioned by detectives.

In a statement, Mr Ward’s family said: “We would like to thank everyone for their loving messages and support at this very sad time.

“Kelvin was a loving partner, father, son, brother and friend to many.

“He was very well loved, vibrant, full of life and will be greatly missed.”

Police have urged anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

Detective Chief Inspector Dave Sanders said: “Our thoughts remain with Kelvin’s family at this deeply distressing time.

“It’s important that we understand what happened and that we get answers for Kelvin’s family.

“I’m really keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and anyone who has any dashcam footage, to get in touch. It could be vital to our investigation.”

Anyone with information can contact the force on 101 or online, quoting incident 4840 of April 18.

