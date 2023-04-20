Wealthy Swede in London money fight with estranged husband

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Wealthy Swede in London money fight with estranged husband

By Press Association
Multi-millionaire Louise Backstrom, who lives in London, and Martin Wennberg are featuring in a private trial in the Family Division of the High Court (PA)

A London judge has begun overseeing a fight over money between a wealthy Swedish woman and her estranged husband.

Multi-millionaire Louise Backstrom, who lives in London, and Martin Wennberg are featuring in a private trial in the Family Division of the High Court.

Deputy High Court judge Leslie Samuels, who has been asked to make decisions about the division of money after the breakdown of the couple’s marriage, started considering arguments at a private hearing on Thursday.

Ms Backstrom was at the hearing, which is expected to end next week, but Mr Wennberg was not in court or represented by lawyers.

Mr Wennberg, who is also Swedish, wrote to ask for the trial to be adjourned but the judge dismissed his bid.

The judge allowed reporters to attend the hearing but placed limits on what information can be reported.

Louise Backstrom court case
A judge is overseeing the trial in private but has allowed reporters to attend (PA)

Detail of the litigation emerged in March, when Ms Backstrom complained that Mr Wennberg had breached court orders made during the dispute and was in contempt.

She had asked another judge to impose a jail sentence.

Mr Justice Peel, who considered Ms Backstrom’s contempt complaints at a public hearing in the Family Division of the High Court in London, ruled that Mr Wennberg had breached earlier orders made by judges.

The judge, who was told Ms Backstrom was 33 and Mr Wennberg 39, is due to make decisions about sentencing later in the year.

Louise Backstrom court case
A hallway at the Royal Courts of Justice in central London, where hearings have been staged (PA)

Ms Backstrom had appeared at the hearing before Mr Justice Peel; Mr Wennberg did not attend.

Lawyers representing Ms Backstrom told Mr Justice Peel the couple married in 2015 and separated six years later.

Barrister Tim Grey had represented Mr Wennberg at the hearing before Mr Justice Peel.

Mr Grey had asked for the hearing to be adjourned but Mr Justice Peel refused.

A barrister representing Ms Backstrom had described Mr Wennberg’s “lack of compliance” with court orders as “egregious”.

Michael Glaser KC had told Mr Justice Peel that Ms Backstrom considered Mr Wennberg’s “failure to engage” and “attempts to delay matters” to be a “calculated and deliberate litigation tactic”.

Mr Grey had told Mr Justice Peel there could be reasons why Mr Wennberg had not been able to comply with orders.

