Mother caused death of son, three, by putting him on religious fast, court told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Mother caused death of son, three, by putting him on religious fast, court told

By Press Association
The trial was being heard at Cardiff Crown Court (Barry Batchelor/PA)
The trial was being heard at Cardiff Crown Court (Barry Batchelor/PA)

A mother caused her three-year-old son to die from malnutrition and dehydration by putting him on a religious fast with her during the Covid-19 pandemic, a jury has heard.

Olabisi Abubakar, 41, from Cardiff, is on trial charged with manslaughter and child cruelty relating to the death of her son Taiwo Abubakar.

Cardiff Crown Court heard police were called to Abubakar’s home in the city on June 29 2020 after a friend raised concerns for her welfare.

Mark Heywood KC, prosecuting, told the jury: “When the police forced entry into the flat, they found a tragic and distressing scene.

“Olabisi Abubakar was lying on a sofa bed. She was noticeably thin, malnourished and dehydrated.

“Lying beside her was Taiwo. He was severely emaciated and cold to the touch. It was clear that Taiwo had been dead for some time.”

Mr Heywood said Abubakar was taken to hospital, where she was treated for her physical condition but it became apparent that she was also mentally unwell.

She is currently detained in hospital for ongoing treatment and has been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia, the jury heard.

Mr Heywood told the jury: “The prosecution case is that Ms Abubakar consciously and deliberately neglected Taiwo by failing to provide him with food and water, causing him to join her in fasting as a religious act.

“Ms Abubakar is a deeply religious Pentecostal Christian, for whom fasting is a tenet of her faith.

“Her religion makes it clear that fasting is an act of devotion, and children – too young to understand this – should not fast.

“The evidence suggests that in 2020, fearful of the coronavirus pandemic and under personal pressure, she caused Taiwo to fast both of food and water along with her.”

The court heard Abubakar was born in Lagos, Nigeria, where she married and had four children with her husband before moving alone to London in 2011.

She formed a connection with the Christ Apostolic Canaanland Church in Charlton, south London, though never became a full member.

Abubakar, an asylum seeker, initially lived in London but was moved to Cardiff after giving birth to Taiwo in April 2017.

There were “no concerns” for Abubakar or Taiwo between 2017 and 2019.

Mr Heywood said Abubakar was known to fast as part of her faith and had attempted to “dry fast” – consuming no food or liquid – for immigration issues and an operation Taiwo underwent.

People who knew Abubakar through churches in Cardiff before the coronavirus pandemic believed she was a devoted mother and “thought well of her”, he told the jury.

Abubakar was “very concerned by the dangers” of Covid-19 and stayed indoors, asking friend Chike Obi to bring her shopping to her flat, Mr Heywood said.

In early June 2020, Mr Obi saw Taiwo for the first time since the lockdown had started – when the child had been fat and healthy – and noticed he was “unhappy and very thin”, Mr Heywood said.

Mr Obi became concerned after not hearing from Abubakar and went to her flat on June 29, phoning 999 when he could not gain entry.

Taiwo was pronounced dead at the scene. A post-mortem examination found he weighed just 9.8kg, with no evidence to suggest his death was caused by anything other than malnutrition and dehydration, the prosecution said.

Mr Heywood said it was not disputed that Abubakar had neglected Taiwo but the issue in the case was her state of mind at the time.

Two psychiatrists are due to give evidence that during the time leading up to his death, she was “suffering delusions” brought on by paranoid schizophrenia, he told the jury.

Prosecutors say she remained capable of forming the intent that is a component of the offence of cruelty to a child.

Jurors will have to decide whether Abubakar may have been insane at the time of the alleged offending, which would make her not guilty of the charges against her by reason of insanity.

In police interviews, Abubakar told officers she did not remember anything from falling asleep on June 27 to 29 when the police attended her flat.

“She described this wakening as coming back to life – she believed she had been in heaven because she could see relatives that had died and heard angels singing,” Mr Heywood said.

“She had said she did not want to die, and angels brought her back to life.”

Abubakar told police she mostly fasted during Easter but insisted Taiwo did not fast because he was young, telling officers he was healthy and eating well.

Officers found a notebook in which Abubakar appeared to describe fasting with Taiwo, with one entry reading: “Thank you, Jesus Christ, for this three days fasting for the coronal 19 (sic), for the nation.

“Me and my child thank you Jesus Christ that I and my child can be chosen for this fasting for the nation.”

She later told police that Taiwo had never fasted and she did not understand why she had written that.

Abubakar has pleaded not guilty to manslaughter and two counts of child cruelty.

The trial continues.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Staff were forced to close down the school during the lunch break. Image: Google Street View
Teenagers charged over ‘disturbance’ at Dundee high school
2
Cairncross of Perth is to close after more than 150 years. Image: Indigo PR.
Historic jewellers Cairncross of Perth to close after more than 150 years
3
3
Estate agent Rosie Fraser in her new Broughty Ferry office.
Rosie Fraser: Estate agent opens premises in Broughty Ferry
4
Owen Bonner was given unpaid work.
Kirkcaldy man convicted of ‘abducting’ brothers before savage beating is sentenced
5
Cameron Rae.
Teenager accused of murdering Perth man Cameron Rae to stand trial
6
Police at Strawberrybank. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Police search Dundee West End gardens in manhunt after attempted break-in
7
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Major retail development at BCA site in Kinross Picture shows; BCA site Kinross . Kinross . Supplied by Google Maps Date; 19/04/2023
‘Talks held with retail giants’ over major development planned for Kinross
8
Employee Gary Stewart stole £1.5k from bosses at The Foundry.
Perth pub worker stole £1.5k from bosses in midnight safe raid
9
David Anderson.
Diageo security guard snared by Fife workmates after ‘grooming’ 14-year-old
10
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Police are investigating after a car was torched on Brown Constable Street in Dundee Picture shows; A torched car on Brown Constable Street. Stobswell, Dundee. Supplied by Jimi Simpson Date; 19/04/2023
Police probe as second car torched in Dundee neighbourhood within days

More from The Courier

'Wine bar revolutionaries': Oil and gas protesters target Holyrood as SNP-Green cracks show
Richard Jones won Britain's Got Talent in 2016. Image: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock
Britain's Got Talent winning magician coming to Dundee
The car was taken from Oakfield Street in Kelty. Image: Google Maps.
Dundee student's 'nightmare' as £10k car stolen from Fife home
Thomas Dolan admitted child sex assault. Image: Facebook.
Dundee child molester sprints from court amid anger over sentencing
Cameron Rae.
Cameron Rae: Perth mum backs calls for minute's applause at Old Firm game
Firefighters at the scene on Dundonald Street. Image: Supplied
Woman tells of moment residents evacuated as fire ripped through Dundee flat
Hayfield Place, Kirkcaldy.
Six in court after Kirkcaldy industrial estate police raid
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell has thanked the club's fans. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell hopes to repay Arbroath fans' loyalty with gift of Championship survival
Former Scots Guard James Christie
Obituary: James Christie, wounded Second World War veteran who survived machine gun ambush
Sibbald is a pressing machine in the United engine room. Image: SNS
A pressing matter: The key Jim Goodwin tactical tweak as tireless Dundee United midfielder…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented